Eating In Your Car Just Got Easier With These 8 Cheap Amazon Products
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Most people know what it's like to eat on the go and, frankly, how messy it can get. Whether you're a commuter, you drive for a living, or you like taking long road trips, it doesn't take long to realize that a car makes a poor substitute for a dining table. Fortunately, Amazon has a great selection of clever automotive accessories that make eating in your car easier. We tracked down eight that won't break the bank and have already been tried and tested by people who've given them glowing reviews.
We found items that will serve you and your family (or your fellow carpoolers) well, from eating to cleanup. Steering wheel trays and cup holders that transform into dining tables make it possible to never have to balance a Big Mac on your lap again. We unearthed tiny clips that balance your dipping sauces, electric lunch boxes that keep your food warm by plugging into your ports, car-friendly trash receptacles, and more. Work commutes and traveling to school and back are about to become super convenient, stress-free, and cleaner than you ever imagined. And if you're road-tripping, take some time out of the car to stop at any one of the top diners in each state.
Car cup holder tray
This heavy-duty cup holder doubles as a very convenient tray table. Simply place the insert in your current cup holder before attaching the connection bar and detachable food tray. Rest your meal here, along with your phone, keeping everything off your lap and dashboard. The tray holds up to 10 pounds and is handy for placing your wallet, earbuds, and other accessories while you drive. There are some car makes and models that aren't compatible with this holder tray, so you should review the list before you purchase. Buy the Dylen car cup holder tray for $26.99.
Steering wheel desk
If you want a little more room to place your food and drinks in the car, consider this tray, designed to hook onto your steering wheel and give you 16½ inches of flat space. It holds up to 11 pounds, is easy to store in the pouch on the back of your seat, and can even hold a laptop computer if you're working on the go. Buy the EcoNour 2-in-1 car steering wheel desk for $9.99.
Electric lunch box
Just because you're eating in the car doesn't mean you are limited to fast food or gas station grub. With an electric lunch box, you can take your homemade meals or leftovers with you and enjoy them hot, right inside your car. The vehicle cable plugs into your auxiliary power outlet to warm up the stainless steel tray inside. The lunch box also comes with reusable utensils. Buy the Travelisimo electric lunch box for $39.99.
Dip clip
Many would agree that, often, the best part of a fast food sandwich is the dipping sauce that comes with it. And what's a serving of French fries or chicken nuggets without ketchup, ranch, or barbecue sauce? The point is, packets of condiments and dips are very much a part of the eating-in-your-car experience, but they can also be the messiest. These dip clips are a genius solution to the problem. Attaching right onto your vents, dip clips are sturdy, hold round or rectangular packages, and keep dips off of your lap and center console. Buy a 2-pack of Saucemoto Dip Clips for $9.99.
Sun visor napkin holder
Eating in the car doesn't just entail your actual food; you also have to consider cleanup, which is why we chose this very convenient tissue/napkin holder for our list. The case is refillable, and it easily clips onto your sun visor, keeping it out of the way but still easily accessible, perfect for eating fast food on the go. Buy Fredysu car sun visor napkin holder for $9.99.
French fry and sauce holder
Fries are one of the most difficult foods to eat in your car. The cardboard containers they come in tend to fall over easily, and it's tough to balance your dipping sauce nearby. This holder keeps your container of fries upright and sturdy and includes a detachable ramekin for your dipping sauces that sits right in front of the container. The entire gadget sits right in your car's cup holder. Get the French fry and sauce holder for $9.99.
Car trash can bin
When you spend a lot of time on the road, it doesn't take long for your car to start looking like a junkyard. With this sturdy trash receptacle, all of your rubbish can get neatly tucked away until you're able to empty it. You can hang it on the back of the driver's or passenger's seat, behind the center console, or from the gearshift handle. As a bonus, it keeps odors inside the bin and not in your car. It can also double as a drink cooler or snack holder. Buy the Vankor car trash can bin for $8.99.
Snack serving tray with lid and dividers
If you prefer not eating fast food and would rather bring your snacks from home, this snack serving tray is perfect for the car. Eight individual containers fit inside a larger plastic tray and stay fresh under a sealed lid with a carrying handle. Fill with fruits, vegetables, crackers, cookies, or meats and cheeses for a delicious "car-cuterie" spread. Buy a Wacoi divided snack serving tray with lid for $17.98.