Planning A Trip To San Francisco? Don't Miss Dining At This Italian Gem
San Francisco is an exciting California destination city, and a U.S. city every foodie should have on their bucket list. Whether you like to travel for diverse culture, architecture, interesting history, or excellent cuisine, this Northern California hotspot has you covered. While there are countless respected restaurants to choose from here, including 14 of the best places we uncovered, try Quince the next time you visit, if you are looking for a once-in-a-lifetime dining experience. The restaurant describes itself as "guided by the seasons and subtly influenced by Italian sensibilities" (via Quince).
Quince was awarded three Michelin stars, which means that the lauded restaurant rating organization considers the food here to be exceptional, but first-time visitors should know that such a dining experience comes with a very steep price. Currently, the 10-course dinner tasting menu is $390 per person, with an optional wine pairing for an additional $290-$440 per person. Additionally, the full price per person is required as a deposit when you make reservations; these deposits are final and non-refundable.
If you're like most people, Quince is way too expensive for everyday dining, or even once in a while, but it certainly might fit the bill for a very special occasion or milestone celebration. It's not far from bustling Chinatown or the Ferry Building, so there are lots of exciting things to do before and after a meal here.
What to expect at Quince
There are other dining options at Quince that are slightly less costly than dinner, but are still very pricey. You can opt for a four-course, à la carte menu for $280 per person, but you can only order this in the restaurant's bar and salon. On Fridays and Saturdays, Quince serves lunch for $220 per person. Whatever time and whatever menu you dine from, you can expect your meal prepared, served, and presented with excellence. Quince sources many of its ingredients from Fresh Run Farm, located just north of San Francisco. The produce grown here exclusively supplies Quince and two other restaurants, all owned by Chef Michael Tusk. The dishes beautifully display the colors and flavors of seasonal, local produce.
There are no menus posted on Quince's website, but the restaurant's Instagram page gives you an idea of the stunning dishes it prepares. Customer reviews on sites like Reddit give descriptions of beautifully prepared ingredients like king crab with kohlrabi, a type of German cabbage, and lemongrass; egg tagliatelle with pork sauce and 25-year-aged balsamic vinegar; and apple, gooseberry, and yuzu sorbet. With the strict reservation policy and extreme prices, dining at Quince is definitely a commitment, but hopefully, it will be a memorable highlight of your trip to San Francisco.