Planning A Trip To San Francisco? Don't Miss Dining At This Italian Gem

San Francisco is an exciting California destination city, and a U.S. city every foodie should have on their bucket list. Whether you like to travel for diverse culture, architecture, interesting history, or excellent cuisine, this Northern California hotspot has you covered. While there are countless respected restaurants to choose from here, including 14 of the best places we uncovered, try Quince the next time you visit, if you are looking for a once-in-a-lifetime dining experience. The restaurant describes itself as "guided by the seasons and subtly influenced by Italian sensibilities" (via Quince).

Quince was awarded three Michelin stars, which means that the lauded restaurant rating organization considers the food here to be exceptional, but first-time visitors should know that such a dining experience comes with a very steep price. Currently, the 10-course dinner tasting menu is $390 per person, with an optional wine pairing for an additional $290-$440 per person. Additionally, the full price per person is required as a deposit when you make reservations; these deposits are final and non-refundable.

If you're like most people, Quince is way too expensive for everyday dining, or even once in a while, but it certainly might fit the bill for a very special occasion or milestone celebration. It's not far from bustling Chinatown or the Ferry Building, so there are lots of exciting things to do before and after a meal here.