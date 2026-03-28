Turn Old Jar Lids Into Adorable Fridge Magnets With This Easy DIY
Home DIY projects sound doable until you actually get down to business and end up sitting on the kitchen floor surrounded by screwdrivers and rulers. If you've been deterred by complicated ventures in the past, we've got a super-easy DIY project that will reignite your passion for making handcrafted improvements to your home, turning your old jar lids into adorable fridge magnets.
To get started, wash and dry your jar lids to remove any food residues. Then let those creative juices flow and decorate the inside with a favorite motif or design using paint, pens, or crayons. You could also use stickers, beads, feathers, flowers, or other embellishments to give them a structured or decoupage vibe. Alternatively, trace the shape of one of the lids onto a favorite photo, cut it out, and glue it snugly inside to create a set of circular photo magnets. This move will allow you to display your family photos on the fridge, lending your kitchen a homey character and warmth. Either way, apply a coat of clear glue over the surface to make the magnets waterproof, or for a more professional look, pour in some clear resin and allow it to set. To complete the job, you'll need some strong circular magnets and a glue gun. Simply glue the magnet onto the exterior of the lid and wait until it has fully dried before sticking it onto your fridge.
Jar lid fridge magnets are cute and useful
You can make jar lid fridge magnets with virtually any lids of any size that you have lying around, so it's a low-effort and accessible activity. For instance, jam jar lids, condiment lids, and even mason jar lids can be transformed into something new. Reusing jar lids for making canned foods is a mistake anyway, because they could be damaged and fail to provide a strong seal, so turning them into a completely unique and novel item with a useful identity is a great way to reduce waste. Better yet, coating the rims with gold gilding leaf or painting them the same color will give the mismatched sizes a cohesive look and considered feel (one of Martha Stewart's craft kits includes highly pigmented paint that becomes dishwasher safe after it's cured). Then you can use your different sized creations to stick a variety of items on your fridge, from your kid's newest artwork to paper calendars, chore charts, and more. You might even like to fix a hook to the back of the lid so it can double as a place to hang and help declutter kitchen towels or pot holders.
This fun little craft project is a great activity to keep the kids busy on a rainy afternoon, but it could just as easily double as a creative date night with your other half.