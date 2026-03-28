Turn Old Jar Lids Into Adorable Fridge Magnets With This Easy DIY

Home DIY projects sound doable until you actually get down to business and end up sitting on the kitchen floor surrounded by screwdrivers and rulers. If you've been deterred by complicated ventures in the past, we've got a super-easy DIY project that will reignite your passion for making handcrafted improvements to your home, turning your old jar lids into adorable fridge magnets.

To get started, wash and dry your jar lids to remove any food residues. Then let those creative juices flow and decorate the inside with a favorite motif or design using paint, pens, or crayons. You could also use stickers, beads, feathers, flowers, or other embellishments to give them a structured or decoupage vibe. Alternatively, trace the shape of one of the lids onto a favorite photo, cut it out, and glue it snugly inside to create a set of circular photo magnets. This move will allow you to display your family photos on the fridge, lending your kitchen a homey character and warmth. Either way, apply a coat of clear glue over the surface to make the magnets waterproof, or for a more professional look, pour in some clear resin and allow it to set. To complete the job, you'll need some strong circular magnets and a glue gun. Simply glue the magnet onto the exterior of the lid and wait until it has fully dried before sticking it onto your fridge.