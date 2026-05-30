Aldi Shoppers Say This Chocolate Spread Is Made For Hershey's Fans

Aldi is a gold mine for finding off-brand products at affordable prices that taste as good as the originals. The discount supermarket chain also brainstorms genius riffs on popular processed foods, which steers customers to new items by capitalizing on brand recognition. According to Aldi fans, there's one such product that can be used in several versatile ways, comes in a jar, and tastes like a Hershey's cookies 'n' creme chocolate bar: Berryhill Cookies & Cream spread.

One shopper on Reddit said, "This is a melted down Hershey's cookies n cream bar in a jar. My fellow white chocolate lovers: Run don't walk!" Meanwhile, when one commenter asked, "So what would I spread this on? I need to at least make the appearance that I will spread it on something, when we all know that I will just eat directly from the container," A third Redditor responded with "I honestly have no clue haha I bought graham crackers to eat with it, but so far it has been spoon directly to mouth."

Berryhill's Cookies & Cream spread is available for $3.65 for a 13-ounce container. It has a distinctive cookies and cream appearance and a creamy consistency that's mixed with flecks of dark brown cookie (the ingredients include sugar, vegetable oil, skim milk powder, cookies, whey powder, and cocoa butter). Each two-tablespoon serving contains 210 calories, and its spreadable texture means it can be used in the same way as a chocolate spread or peanut butter.