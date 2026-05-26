Reviews Agree These Are 6 Of The Best Camping Cookware Sets Under $50 On Amazon
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Cooking on a campfire can be a fun and delicious experience. The smoke can add a flavor to your food that you just can't get from home. But it can also be a struggle to cook amazing dishes while roughing it if you don't have the right equipment. The problem is that while you want to bring the best cooking gear, sometimes it's not ideal to pack your favorite tools, like your cast-iron skillet, from home on a camping trip. That's where the proper cookware kit can really come in handy, and it's even better when it's not too expensive. Thankfully, Amazon has some great camping cookware kit options for under $50 that are also highly rated by their customers.
We at Daily Meal scoured Amazon's selection of camping cookware kits for under $50 that were also loved by reviewers (with 4.5 stars or higher). We chose the top 6 that we think will help you cook up your favorite meal on your next camping trip and still keep your budget in check. Amazon is known for being a great place to go to when you need to find the best deals on items for your kitchen or outdoor cooking items, like cheap grilling tools. They also have an amazing variety of equipment for cooking at the campsite as well. You may even be able to find a travel coffee mug to take on your trip to replace the one you lost last time you went camping. The benefit of shopping online at Amazon is that you can see what customers thought about a product and even see what they didn't like. This really makes shopping for last-minute camp cooking equipment a lot easier. Just remember, these prices may change.
Bulin 13-piece camping cookware mess kit
The Bulin 13-piece camping cookware set comes with two pots with lids, a frying pan, a kettle with a lid, a foldable spoon, a rice ladle, four small bowls, two small plates, a cleaning sponge, and a carrying case. According to many reviews, this set is best for two people as the compact size makes it not as practical for more. Many reviewers loved how lightweight and compact the set is. One person said, "I like how small and light the package is and how it nests together." The biggest complaint reviewers had about the set is that it wasn't as non-stick as they hoped, with one person saying, "The skillet didn't like being used for scrambled eggs (a bit sticky), but no problem, we just switched to soft-boiled eggs."
You can get this set for $39.99 on Amazon.
Alocs camping cookware set
The Alocs camping cookware set comes with three pots with lids, a small frying pan, and a carrying case. It is made of hard-anodized aluminum, and the handles are made of food-grade silicone. Many reviewers said that this cookware set was a great value. One person said, "These are a fabulous bang for your buck deal." Another reviewer said, "For the price, it's an excellent value, much more affordable than other similar sets on the market." The last negative review was last year, and they mentioned that they had issues with food sticking.
The Alocs camping cookware set can be purchased for $45.99.
Stanley wildfare go 14-piece stainless steel prep & cook set
The Stanley Wildfare go prep and cook set comes with a 1.65-quart stainless steel saucepan, a matching lid with drain/vent holes, two bowls, and utensils. Stanley is well known for its durability and design, and many of the reviews on the product page reflected this. One reviewer said, "As with other Stanley items this is very nice. It seems to be well made and easy to clean." Another echoed that statement by saying, "The quality is amazing and it's so compact and not so heavy considering induction bottom." The biggest complaint by reviewers for this Stanley set was that the silverware that came with the set wasn't of high quality.
You can buy this Stanley Wildfare go 14-piece stainless steel prep & cook set for $35.92 on Amazon.
Odoland 16-piece camping & cookware set
The Odoland cookware set comes with a pot with lid, frying pan, kettle, two cups, two stainless steel plates, two sets of stainless-steel cutlery, a camp stove, cleaning cloth, and storage bag. This set is the perfect size for one to two people to use on a camping trip. Many reviewers thought the Odoland set is a good value for the money. It's lightweight and compact and makes a great option for backpacking or hiking as well. Some reviews did state that it's a good idea to take a photo or memorize how the set fits together as it can be confusing. Overall, many expressed similar opinions as this reviewer who stated, "Great camping gear! The design, versatility, and the way it compacts are all value for your money!"
The Odoland 16-piece camping & cookware set can be purchased on Amazon on sale for $39.59, with a standard list price of $44.99.
MalloMe camping cookware mess kit
Many reviewers of the MalloMe mess kit stated that they were extremely happy with their purchase. One customer stated, "At my age, I'm always on the lookout for good lightweight kit. I do not submit reviews until I've used the item. My experience with this little kit was very good." This kit is extremely compact and a great size for solo campers or hikers. It comes with a pot with a lid, a frying pan, two small bowls, a stainless-steel folding utensil set, a wooden spatula, a ladle, a cleaning sponge, and a carrying case.
This mess kit by MalloMe is the least expensive on our list, on sale now on Amazon for $17.99, and is regularly priced at $24.99.
REDCAMP 25-piece camping cookware mess kit
The REDCAMP 25-piece mess kit is the biggest on our list. It comes with a larger 2.4-liter pot with lid, a medium 1.5-liter pot with lid, a frying pan, a kettle, service for four people, and a mesh storage bag. One reviewer even stated, "It's a good size for a family of [five] (with small kids)." Another reviewer commented on the quality for the price by saying, "Packs up small and is actually nonstick. Really good quality for the price." Once again, it seems the only negative comments were about the non-stick coating not working as customers thought it would. Many of these types of camp cookware sets are best suited to camp stoves.
You can purchase the REDCAMP 25-piece camping cookware mess kit on Amazon for $38.99.