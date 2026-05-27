7 Whiskey Gifts Under $40 That Dad Will Love
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The interest in whiskey culture that exploded in the early part of the 2020s has dropped a bit, but there are still millions of Americans who enjoy the spirit, and a lot of them are dads. So, if you're shopping for the whiskey-sipping fathers in your life — whether that be for a birthday, Father's Day, or other special occasion — options have never been more plentiful. The best part? You really don't need to spend an arm and a leg for a whiskey-related gift; in fact, we've found seven unique and useful token options that ring in under $40.
In addition to a wonderful, American brand bottle that's an excellent value, we've scouted out ideal glassware and ice-making gadgets, a tool to make personalized, infused whiskey, amazingly tasty cherries that will put all other maraschino brands to shame, and an attractive and informative coffee table book about the world of American whiskeys. Whether dad prefers his whiskey from Ireland, Scotland, Kentucky, Canada, Japan, or America, he'll appreciate any or all of these options that won't break the bank. You might even have some dough leftover to treat him to a great meal out on his special day.
Glencairn whiskey glasses
Glencairn tulip-shaped glasses aren't just attractive to look at, but serve a very specific purpose in sipping whiskey. Designed in Scotland, they are shaped for maximum aroma enjoyment as you taste the spirit, and are best if Dad likes his whiskey served straight up (not on ice).
Buy a set of four Glencairn Whiskey Glasses from Amazon for $28.96
Liquor-infusing decanter
Rabbit brand may be primarily known for its professional wine tools, but home bartenders and whiskey aficionados will love this special decanter that is meant to infuse spirits with different flavors. Just pour in your whiskey, add in whatever fruits, spices, herbs, or nuts your heart desires, infuse for a few days, and enjoy your creation. It's a great option for someone who likes to experiment with different flavors or create signature cocktails.
Buy Rabbit Liquor Infusing Decanter from Amazon for $28.49
Luxardo Maraschino cherries
These cocktail cherries from Italy-based Luxardo are like no other cherries you've ever tasted. They will instantly elevate any whiskey cocktail you create, from whiskey sours to old fashioneds to Manhattans (one of the best cocktails you can pair with a steak). Don't discard the rich syrup these cherries come in; it, too, can be added to cocktails and infusions for unforgettable flavor. They are a bit steep in price but worth every penny.
Buy two jars of Luxardo Maraschino Cherries from Walmart for $39.99
Buffalo Trace whiskey
One of the great things about whiskey is that there are great bottles for every budget, and Buffalo Trace is an excellent example of an incredible value, especially for one of the smoothest spirits to drink straight. It sells for less than $30 per bottle yet is made by the distiller that produces higher-end brands like Pappy Van Winkle and Blanton's. Nuanced in flavor and sometimes hard to track down, Buffalo Trace is a great choice for any whiskey-sipping dad.
Buy Buffalo Trace Bourbon Whiskey from Men's Journal Spirits Shop for $25.99
Ice Cube Design Tray
This unique ice tray is perfect for someone who appreciates a very attractive drink, from the glassware to the ice cubes. Just place a large ice cube on one of the several design patterns of the tray, hold for about five seconds, and see the design stamped right into your ice. There are six design trays to choose from, so there's probably an option that best fits the dad in your life.
Buy the Clear Ice Cube Maker Design Tray from Amazon for $39.95.
Corksicle Whiskey Wedge
If Dad likes his whiskey on ice, but perhaps doesn't give a hoot if there is a design stamped in it or not, he may enjoy this specially designed glass and ice mold, which basically freezes water on a diagonal angle in the glass, allowing the whiskey to rest on the opposite side. The result is perfectly chilled whiskey with each sip, without excessive ice melt to water down the drink.
Buy the Corksicle Whiskey Wedge from Amazon for $20.95
American Whiskey Master Class book
Whether he's a whiskey novice or has been a fan for years, Dad will adore this beautiful book that's filled with information on American whiskeys, including how they are made, various distillers, and tasting notes. Covered in a gorgeous, cognac-colored material and embossed with gold lettering, it's beautiful enough to display on a coffee table or in a sharp man cave.
Buy the American Whiskey Master Class book from Amazon for $26.07