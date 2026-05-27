7 Whiskey Gifts Under $40 That Dad Will Love

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The interest in whiskey culture that exploded in the early part of the 2020s has dropped a bit, but there are still millions of Americans who enjoy the spirit, and a lot of them are dads. So, if you're shopping for the whiskey-sipping fathers in your life — whether that be for a birthday, Father's Day, or other special occasion — options have never been more plentiful. The best part? You really don't need to spend an arm and a leg for a whiskey-related gift; in fact, we've found seven unique and useful token options that ring in under $40.

In addition to a wonderful, American brand bottle that's an excellent value, we've scouted out ideal glassware and ice-making gadgets, a tool to make personalized, infused whiskey, amazingly tasty cherries that will put all other maraschino brands to shame, and an attractive and informative coffee table book about the world of American whiskeys. Whether dad prefers his whiskey from Ireland, Scotland, Kentucky, Canada, Japan, or America, he'll appreciate any or all of these options that won't break the bank. You might even have some dough leftover to treat him to a great meal out on his special day.