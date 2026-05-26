It Takes Just 10 Minutes For Warm Beer To Turn Into A Cold, Refreshing Brew. Here's The Hack That Makes It Happen
Can you imagine drinking warm beer while watching FC Bayern Munich win their league's championship? Neither can we. Warm beer at any party we're hosting is not happening. And you know why? Because we know the hack that brings its temperature down to drink-ready. Salt and a little science are a party saver for this alcohol. A bath of salt, water, and ice can chill the best American beer brands of beer in under 10 minutes.
How do you do it? It is so simple, you will be doing this trick on repeat. First, find a good container. A cooler is perfect for this. Fill it with ice and water, and then a hefty amount of salt. Do not worry that you've added too much. For this cooling hack, there is no such thing. Cover your beer completely in this mixture. You want them submerged but not packed together like sardines. And, we would be remiss if we didn't mention that a cooler with a top can help the process.
Why it works
Chilling beer in the fridge can take between 6 and 8 hours. That's a long time if you have guests arriving within the hour. So, why does this magic mix of water, ice, and salt work in under 10 minutes? When you add salt to water, it lowers its freezing point and the temperature at the same time. How low that temperature goes depends on how much salt you add. Add ice to this solution, and, while it will melt, it will do so without making the temperature rise. The process is similar to when you make homemade ice cream.
Of course, if you are working with glass bottles of beer instead of aluminum, you may need a few more minutes. You should plan on between 15 and 20 minutes for these containers. This is due to the fact that glass walls are thicker than aluminum. That said, create this bath in a cooler, and this saltwater hack will keep your drinks ice cold on the go. And just remember, no matter how tempting it may sound, don't put beer in the freezer. More often than not, people forget they have placed beer into this icy compartment, and, well, the beer explodes and leaves you with a not-so-fun clean-up.