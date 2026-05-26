Can you imagine drinking warm beer while watching FC Bayern Munich win their league's championship? Neither can we. Warm beer at any party we're hosting is not happening. And you know why? Because we know the hack that brings its temperature down to drink-ready. Salt and a little science are a party saver for this alcohol. A bath of salt, water, and ice can chill the best American beer brands of beer in under 10 minutes.

How do you do it? It is so simple, you will be doing this trick on repeat. First, find a good container. A cooler is perfect for this. Fill it with ice and water, and then a hefty amount of salt. Do not worry that you've added too much. For this cooling hack, there is no such thing. Cover your beer completely in this mixture. You want them submerged but not packed together like sardines. And, we would be remiss if we didn't mention that a cooler with a top can help the process.