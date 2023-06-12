The Salt Water Hack For Keeping Drinks Ice Cold On The Go

When the temperature is scorching, a cool, refreshing beverage can be the best way to cool you off. While some beverage containers might boast about keeping your drink cool for hours, that scenario is not always the case. When you've got loads of drinks to cool and the deep chill is needed quickly, this saltwater hack can be your cold beverage saver.

According to The U.S. Sun, quickly chilling a beer can be accelerated by submerging it in an ice, salt, and water bath. Although putting a bottle in a chilly solution seems straightforward, the added salt component is what lowers the overall temperature. This is because saltwater has a lower freezing point than regular water.

Even if happy hour is not customarily combined with science class, it helps to know that while freshwater freezes at 32 degrees Fahrenheit, saltwater freezes at 28.4 degrees. A colder environment will help to chill the items around it. By plunging those bottles into that salty ice bath, the lower temperature helps to turn your beverages colder more quickly than if they were simply submerged in a bucket full of ice alone.

Next time someone asks what to bring to the party, ask for ice and salt. The combination in the cooler might keep all those beverages perfectly chilled throughout the event.