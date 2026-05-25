This Is The Best Steak Delivery Service You Can Find, According To Customers

If you love cooking steak at home, then you may want to consider signing up for a steak delivery service to cut out a step and spend more time and energy on the actual cooking. A steak delivery service also makes for a great gift (and, with Father's Day coming up, you may be on the hunt for fantastic gifts). However, there are many delivery services, so it can be hard to figure out which is the best choice. Luckily, there are plenty of customer reviews out there that can help you decide — and based on those customer reviews, there's one clear choice: Good Chop.

Good Chop has an average customer rating of 4.4 on TrustPilot, based on over 5,400 reviews. So, there are a whole lot of steak lovers out there who trust this service. With Good Chop, you start by choosing a plan, including the size (medium, large, or extra large) and how often you would like to receive your order (every four, six, or eight weeks) — the prices range from $99 to $359, depending on your size and frequency selection. Then you choose what you want from a selection of over 100 options, including plenty of steak cuts. And before you select what you want, read our guide on every cut of steak you need to know.

On TrustPilot, reviewers love the variety — multiple reviewers describe the service as having a great selection. And one person even compared it to a competitor, writing, "No more Butcher Box for us."