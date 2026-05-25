This Is The Best Steak Delivery Service You Can Find, According To Customers
If you love cooking steak at home, then you may want to consider signing up for a steak delivery service to cut out a step and spend more time and energy on the actual cooking. A steak delivery service also makes for a great gift (and, with Father's Day coming up, you may be on the hunt for fantastic gifts). However, there are many delivery services, so it can be hard to figure out which is the best choice. Luckily, there are plenty of customer reviews out there that can help you decide — and based on those customer reviews, there's one clear choice: Good Chop.
Good Chop has an average customer rating of 4.4 on TrustPilot, based on over 5,400 reviews. So, there are a whole lot of steak lovers out there who trust this service. With Good Chop, you start by choosing a plan, including the size (medium, large, or extra large) and how often you would like to receive your order (every four, six, or eight weeks) — the prices range from $99 to $359, depending on your size and frequency selection. Then you choose what you want from a selection of over 100 options, including plenty of steak cuts. And before you select what you want, read our guide on every cut of steak you need to know.
On TrustPilot, reviewers love the variety — multiple reviewers describe the service as having a great selection. And one person even compared it to a competitor, writing, "No more Butcher Box for us."
What else reviewers say about Good Chop — including its steaks
Anyone who is looking to use Good Chops specifically for steaks will be very pleased with what reviewers have to say on the matter. One person wrote, "[So] far I've only [eaten] one steak, and it melted in my mouth, enough said!!!" Some reviewers describe their steaks as tender, and others highlight their flavor, but one declared that they now only buy steaks from Good Chops, saying "[I] wouldn't buy anywhere else!"
So, it's clear that the steaks you'll receive from Good Chop will set you up for success. Plus, be sure to read our 11 tips for cooking steakhouse-style steaks at home to ensure that you produce some top-notch dishes. And if you prefer medium-rare, we have a whole guide on tips for achieving a perfectly cooked medium-rare steak, too.
Additionally, customers are generally happy with the ordering experience, the timeliness of the orders, and the price. Of course, there are some negative reviews mixed in there — not everyone loved the taste of their meat, while some have issues with the pricing or the packaging. However, these are few and far between, and Good Chop has directly responded to most of them to try to fix the problem. Given the overwhelming number of rave reviews, Good Chop is certainly worth a try if you're in need of a steak delivery service.