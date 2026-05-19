Trader Joe's May 2026 Fearless Flyer Just Dropped: 13 Items To Look For On Your Next Visit

Trader Joe's is constantly adding new and unique items to its shelves, which is part of what makes it such a fun grocery store at which to shop. You can often find new and returning items, sometimes weekly, which means you can expect something new just about every time you visit to get your groceries. And if you've ever had trouble keeping up with what's new — you may miss something on its packed shelves — then one way to learn about what products are buzzing is to read TJ's Fearless Flyer. For anyone unfamiliar, the Fearless Flyer is a Trader Joe's curated catalog that showcases items customers most want to know about.

As for what you should be looking out for in the coming month, the 2026 May Fearless Flyer has officially dropped — and it has all of the new, limited-time, and upgraded products that you should be keeping an eye out for in the coming weeks. If you don't have time to read the entire flyer or simply want to jump to the most interesting items, you can read this list instead — we've put together some of the most worthwhile products featured in the Flyer. Trust us, you'll soon be wanting to add every one of these to your Trader Joe's shopping cart.