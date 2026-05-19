Trader Joe's May 2026 Fearless Flyer Just Dropped: 13 Items To Look For On Your Next Visit
Trader Joe's is constantly adding new and unique items to its shelves, which is part of what makes it such a fun grocery store at which to shop. You can often find new and returning items, sometimes weekly, which means you can expect something new just about every time you visit to get your groceries. And if you've ever had trouble keeping up with what's new — you may miss something on its packed shelves — then one way to learn about what products are buzzing is to read TJ's Fearless Flyer. For anyone unfamiliar, the Fearless Flyer is a Trader Joe's curated catalog that showcases items customers most want to know about.
As for what you should be looking out for in the coming month, the 2026 May Fearless Flyer has officially dropped — and it has all of the new, limited-time, and upgraded products that you should be keeping an eye out for in the coming weeks. If you don't have time to read the entire flyer or simply want to jump to the most interesting items, you can read this list instead — we've put together some of the most worthwhile products featured in the Flyer. Trust us, you'll soon be wanting to add every one of these to your Trader Joe's shopping cart.
Strawberry Mini Sheet Cake
It's no surprise that the mini sheet cakes are extremely popular amongst Trader Joe's customers. In fact, we've ranked six flavors of the TJ's mini sheet cakes (with the Chantilly Cream Vanilla Bean taking the top spot). And now, for a limited time (and for the price of $5.99), there's a new one for you to indulge in: the strawberry mini sheet cake. It consists of a strawberry-flavored cake made with real strawberry preserves, topped with cream cheese frosting infused with strawberry puree. In other words, it's a strawberry lover's dream — and just one of the many strawberry-flavored items featured in the Fearless Flyer. For other yummy strawberry items, you can try out the Strawberry Brioche Liège Waffles, Strawberry Doodle Cookies, Strawberry Fields Gummy Candy, Strawberry Rhubarb Pies, or Whipped Strawberry Cream Cheese.
Hot Honey Mustard
Trader Joe's has a great selection of delicious condiments, including this hot honey mustard. This product is a must-have for anyone who loves to incorporate the sweet-and-spicy combination whenever possible. The ingredient list includes mustard seeds, honey, sugar, white vinegar, cayenne pepper powder, dried garlic, dried onion, and lemon juice. All in all, it's meant to be tangy and mustardy, while also highlighting the flavors of hot honey. Add it to sandwiches, hot dogs, and burgers, or use it as a dipping sauce. It costs $1.99 for a 9-ounce bottle.
Tuna Salad
For a super-easy, convenient lunch option, grab a container or two of this tuna salad (it's great when you don't have time to make your own traditional version). This tuna salad, which costs $4.99 for a 9-ounce container, is made with mayo, chopped celery, Dijon mustard, lemon juice, diced green onions, and tuna. Enjoy it on its own, spread it onto a rice cracker cake, or use it to make a tuna salad sandwich.
Passion Fruit Granola with Dried Raspberries
If you're looking to switch up your morning yogurt bowl, you'll want to try out this new passion fruit granola. The granola (made from rolled oats) is flavored with passion fruit puree and features pieces of dried raspberries, making for a sweet, tart, and yummy product that's perfect to bring plenty of tasty fruitiness (and a satisfying crunch) to your morning yogurt. Buy a 12-ounce bag for $3.99 — and keep in mind that this is a limited-time item, so don't hesitate to grab it if you're interested.
Hot Honey Popcorn
The hot honey trend goes beyond the hot honey mustard at Trader Joe's — you can also buy this limited-time hot honey popcorn to snack on anytime the sweet-spicy craving hits. The buttery popcorn is sweetened with honey powder and sugar, while getting its heat from cayenne pepper. If you love snacks that are sweet, spicy, salty, and buttery all at once, you'll appreciate this new hot honey popcorn (so you may want to stock up while it's available) — a 7-ounce bag costs $2.99.
Buffalo Style Chicken Meatballs
Lately, Trader Joe's pineapple teriyaki chicken meatballs have been a popular item — you may have seen one of the many TJ's fans posting on social media about the easy recipes they've made using this tasty product. If you are one of the many shoppers who loved the pineapple teriyaki version, you should also try the buffalo-style chicken meatballs, which cost $4.29. The ground chicken is mixed with buffalo seasoning and Monterey Jack cheese, so it's packed with plenty of flavor. These meatballs are also already cooked, so they are super quick and easy to prepare.
Garlic Butter Nut Mix
For a new, nutty snack, grab a container of this garlic butter nut mix for $6.99. The mix consists of almonds, pecans, crunchy-coated cashews, and bread chips, all coated in a garlic butter seasoning blend. All in all, this snack is nutty, buttery, and savory, with a little hint of sweetness. Eat the mix straight out of the can or pour it into a festive bowl and serve it as a pre-dinner snack at a dinner party.
Root Beer Float Pieces
Here's a unique sweet treat that may catch your attention: root beer float pieces. This candy is designed to taste like, well, a traditional root beer float, but in the form of a crunchy, bite-sized sweet treat. Each piece consists of a vanilla sandwich cookie with a vanilla creme popping candy filling, all of which is covered with a root beer flavored confectionery coating. It's worth a try for its uniqueness alone, especially if you're a fan of classic, nostalgic root beer floats. Buy a 7-ounce bag for $3.79.
Orange Mimosa Wine Cocktail
A classic mimosa isn't exactly difficult to make; still, it doesn't hurt to have a premade version available, especially if you'll be serving a crowd. In this case, buy Trader Joe's new orange mimosa wine cocktail for $6.99. It's a ready-to-go, premade mimosa in a bottle that will come in handy next time you're hosting a brunch — you can focus on mingling with your guests instead of making mimosa after mimosa. To serve this, all you have to do is turn it upside down and right-side up a few times (instead of shaking it), then pour.
Lemon Flavored Tiramisu
We all love a traditional tiramisu, but if you're looking for a new, citrusy take on the classic dessert, then you'll want to add Trader Joe's limited-time lemon-flavored tiramisu to your cart. The treat is made with ladyfingers soaked in lemon syrup, lemon curd, and lemon-infused mascarpone. It's sweet, zesty, creamy, and all-around delicious. This treat, which is found in the frozen aisle, just needs to thaw in the fridge for about eight hours, so make sure to plan ahead. A package includes two individually sized treats and costs $5.99.
Spicy Spuds
Potatoes are always a great option for a side dish, so it's a good idea to keep pre-prepared bags of potatoes in your freezer for when you need a quick fix. With that in mind, you'll want to grab a bag of these spicy spuds next time you're at TJ's. These potatoes have been seasoned with Parmesan, lime, onion, paprika, and cayenne pepper. Pair them with main dishes like oven-baked chicken or crispy breaded pork chops for one delicious and satisfying meal. Buy a 20-ounce bag for $4.49.
Carne Asada Ranchera
For an easy yet ultra-flavorful dinner, grab this carne asada ranchera, a Trader Joe's item that has recently been reformulated to be made even better. This thinly sliced beef sirloin — which is the ranchera cut (or, also known as, the sirloin flap) — is already marinated for you, so you don't have to do any of the prep work. Use this tasty meat for tacos, salads, or simply serve it on its own next to a couple of yummy sides (perhaps cilantro lime rice and Mexican pinto beans). The carne asada ranchera at Trader Joe's costs $11.99 per pound.
Vanilla Mascarpone
The last item on our list is another limited-time product: vanilla mascarpone. Mascarpone — a soft, cow's milk cheese — is already a bit sweet and dessert-like on its own (due in part to it being a cream-based, rather than a milk-based, cheese). But this product from Trader Joe's takes the dessert factor up a notch by sweetening it with vanilla bean specks, vanilla extract, and cane sugar. This dessert spread can be used as a pancake topping, a cake filling, or a sweet dip for fruit. Grab an 8-ounce tub of vanilla mascarpone at TJ's for $3.99.