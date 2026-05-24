Turn A Stalk Of Celery Into An Umami Snack With Just A Few Ingredients

When you think of snacks, celery probably doesn't rise to the top of the list of foods you want to nosh on, but it should be. Believe it or not, there are ways to use celery that you'll actually like. As it turns out, there's a method to transform these stringy stalks into an umami snack with a few ingredients and one simple prep step. Kombu celery uses stalks of celery and furikake, a Japanese powerhouse for tastier salads. Often used on rice, furikake is a seasoning made of crunchy seaweed, sesame seeds, and dried fish flakes. Additionally, you need sesame oil, soy sauce, and rice vinegar.

Kombu celery is savory, crispy, and downright delicious. The key to making it is to wash and peel the stalks using a vegetable peeler. (If you skip this step, you end up with strings of celery in your teeth and will spend the rest of the day searching for dental floss.) Once peeled, slice the celery into pieces and toss with sesame oil, soy sauce, and furikake. You can add a little acidity and sweetness with a sprinkle of rice vinegar. Once tossed, pop it in the fridge to chill and let the flavors meld.