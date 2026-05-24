Turn A Stalk Of Celery Into An Umami Snack With Just A Few Ingredients
When you think of snacks, celery probably doesn't rise to the top of the list of foods you want to nosh on, but it should be. Believe it or not, there are ways to use celery that you'll actually like. As it turns out, there's a method to transform these stringy stalks into an umami snack with a few ingredients and one simple prep step. Kombu celery uses stalks of celery and furikake, a Japanese powerhouse for tastier salads. Often used on rice, furikake is a seasoning made of crunchy seaweed, sesame seeds, and dried fish flakes. Additionally, you need sesame oil, soy sauce, and rice vinegar.
Kombu celery is savory, crispy, and downright delicious. The key to making it is to wash and peel the stalks using a vegetable peeler. (If you skip this step, you end up with strings of celery in your teeth and will spend the rest of the day searching for dental floss.) Once peeled, slice the celery into pieces and toss with sesame oil, soy sauce, and furikake. You can add a little acidity and sweetness with a sprinkle of rice vinegar. Once tossed, pop it in the fridge to chill and let the flavors meld.
Let it chill
Kombu celery needs to marinate for about 20-30 minutes to truly absorb these umami flavors, but don't let it go much longer. The salty nature of this mix can cause the celery to release water, resulting in a loss of its rigid structure and crunch. And since this healthy dish is all about texture, you do not want that. If you prefer a milder taste, cut the marinating time in half. You will still be able to taste the seaweed flavor, but it won't overpower your taste buds.
Last but not least, sprinkle the stalks with sesame seeds before serving or eating for a nutty addition to this flavor-packed snack. What about the ubiquitous ants on a log, or peanut butter and raisins on celery, for the uninitiated? No one is knocking this creation, but Kombu celery is an elevated way to enjoy this veggie. It's quick for a snack if you are by yourself, easy enough to make for a crowd, and pairs well with a glass of sake, your favorite wine, or any of the unique Japanese beers you can find.
@grilledcheesesocial
@bargoto_nyc's Kombu Celery might just be the most delicious celery dish I've ever had in my life and i needed to share it with YOU! Never in my life have i paid $9 for a small bowl of fancy celery... only to add on two more orders because we couldn't stop eating it! This is my best reconstruction of the dish... with help from Bonapp's website. I swear yall, celery will never get eaten more quickly than this recipe so be sure to save this post during soup season when the celery gets lost in the back of your fridge. Snag the recipe through the link on my profile page! https://grilledcheesesocial.com/2023/10/17/bar-goto-kombu-celery/ INGREDIENTS 💚 Celery 💚 Toasted Sesame Oil 💚 Rice Wine Vinegar 💚 Soy Sauce 💚 Furikake 💚 Shiso Fumi Furikake 💚 Toasted Sesame Seeds #celery #japaneserecipe #bargoto #nycfoodie #foodie #fypシ #foodlover #foodtiktok #easyrecipes