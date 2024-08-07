This Japanese Ingredient Is A Cheat Code For Tastier Salads

We're long past the days when salads are considered a sad substitute for more exciting meals. In fact, many salads have big main course energy, and are totally cravable as a standalone dish all their own.

What matters most in creating an exciting salad isn't just the type of base you use — be it lettuce, rice, grains, noodles, or a combination, or even the toppings you choose to include, from veggies to nuts, cheeses, and beyond — but the flavor itself. And while there are limitless recipes for different dressings out there, a single Japanese ingredient may hold the key to the most unforgettable salads, bursting with flavor and absolutely never boring — and that is furikake.

This seasoning blend is super versatile and can be found in a number of varieties, and it's even simple to make at home. But what is consistent across the board is its ability to check so many flavor boxes, from sweet to savory, sometimes nutty and spicy, and always rich in umami. That means that when you sprinkle it on your next salad, you can expect a tastiness level that will leave you totally satisfied and inspired.