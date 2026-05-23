The Finger Technique That Makes Seasoning A No-Brainer

When it comes to seasoning your food, you want to get it just right. Too much, and your family or guests are reaching for a glass of water. However, if it is too bland, everyone can't pass the salt and pepper fast enough. Still, you can't skip this step altogether. There are fruits that require seasoning, and there are foods you need to salt before throwing them on the grill. Both require it to be done properly, and according to famed Chef Daniel Boulud, proper seasoning technique doesn't mindlessly commence with shaking your salt shaker or breaking out measuring spoons. Instead, Boulud demonstrates in an Instagram post that your fingers are the only tools you need for creating layers of mouthwatering flavors.

The Michelin star chef explained to Parisian influencers, Alex Durand and Tom Carles, that you use two fingers to intentionally sprinkle a line of salt on your chosen food, three fingers when you are seasoning something larger, and four fingers when you need more. For a dash, you also want to use two fingers, but it's a quick and small splash to create that smidge of rain when doing so. Why does Boulud recommend this method?