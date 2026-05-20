The Quirky 1910s Nickname For Alcohol That You Don't Hear Anymore

Alcohol prohibition in 1919 was meant to snuff out a perceived moral scourge, but it largely just pushed it underground, turning ordinary people into criminals and fueling the rise of organized crime. With this simple activity now being illegal, consumers leaned on slang terms to safely discuss their activities in polite society. One such term, however potentially obvious the alcohol connection, was "giggle-water."

This slang slightly predated prohibition and was first used in 1911 to specifically refer to champagne. But within a decade, it came to refer to any type of alcoholic beverage, especially one made with whiskey or gin. Perhaps the relatively new popularity of artificially-carbonated sodas gave users of the term enough plausible deniability — though it was also the title of a prohibition-era mixologist book.

The end of prohibition in 1933 also ended a lot of now-unnecessary practices around alcohol, like doctors legally prescribing medicinal booze. And while some prohibition-era slang like "hooch" and "blotto" has survived to some extent, "giggle-water" as a term gradually fell off. Alcohol, of course, remains quite popular.