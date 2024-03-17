The Prohibition Era Origins Of The Kids' Menu

Being a child at a restaurant is an experience like no other. You're handed a colorful menu full of puzzles, games, and a list of all your favorite foods. You get a special-sized cup, ideally with a bendy straw, a plate of buttered noodles, and enough crayons to color the night away while the grown-ups around you eat their fancy meals. At certain restaurants, it's even encouraged for kids to color right on the kraft paper at the table. Many restaurants — especially large casual dining chains — cater to young kids who enter their eateries, but that wasn't always the case.

Before the 1920s, American families rarely brought their children out to eat. Not only was it much more expensive than home cooking, but restaurants simply did not offer dishes that children normally enjoyed. However, when Prohibition restricted restaurants from selling alcohol to adults, their new strategy was to cater to the next generation of diners, as noted in a 2013 deep dive published by Slate.

Eateries lost a ton of profit when the United States went "dry" in 1920. This new law drastically altered the way that people saw eating out. No longer able to drink in public, many people searched for hidden speakeasies instead of restaurants. This meant the environment was more family-friendly than ever, and restaurants took advantage. This is when the concept of the "kids' menu" was born, encouraging families to bring their children out to eat.