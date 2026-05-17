Timing Is Everything When Growing Cucumbers In Your Garden
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To everything there is a season, and when spring weather peaks, the urge to break out the gardening tools is common. But knowing when to plant your vegetable garden is the key to its success. Some vegetables and fruits are fussier than others, and this includes the cucumber. Timing is everything, and for these bumpy, crunchy veggies to have a fighting chance of survival, the soil temperature needs to be at least 60 degrees Fahrenheit before you start planting the seeds.
But honestly, while acceptable, 60 degrees is not the optimal temperature, and you may find the cucumbers grow slowly and unevenly. And if there is a light frost, that could be the end of your endeavors. As the song goes, some like it hot, and if you really want to see your seedlings turn into full-grown cucumber plants, you need to wait until the soil temperature reaches 75-85 degrees Fahrenheit. This will give the seeds even better odds of germinating and thriving.
What to consider
As you prepare to plant your cucumber seeds, how do you know what the temperature of your soil is? A soil thermometer, of course! They aren't expensive; you can get one on Amazon for under $10. Just make sure you take the temperature in the morning (when it's likely to be the coolest it will be all day) and place the thermometer ½ inch deep in the dirt to get an accurate reading. Once your soil's temperature has risen, you can concentrate on the parts of gardening that are fun, including choosing from a plentiful number of cucumber varieties you might not know about that you want to grow.
Consistent watering is key because with shallow roots, drought can happen quickly. They also need about six hours of direct sunlight. Take care of your plants, and within 50-70 days, you should have mature fruits ready to pick. And the more you pick them, the more cucumbers you get. Just make certain you choose a space where you can also have a trellis to keep the cucumbers off the ground, making them less prone to rot and perfect for your favorite cucumber salad.