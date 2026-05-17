Add This Canned Ingredient To A Simple Box Of Angel Food Cake For Dessert Heaven

Who invented this cake with ease? Betty Crocker! Old Betty is an individual after our own heart who clearly understands the needs of the novice baker and the busy parent, combined with the desire to make something homemade. And while this two-ingredient cake is perfection as is, if you want to give this canned pineapple, boxed angel food cake mix dessert a texture that is truly airy and springy, you can add some whipped egg whites to it as well. This little addition will make for a cake with a truly delicate bite.

You will need to allow your canned pineapple and angel food cake to cool, but when you are ready to serve it, this is where your creativity can really come into play. Slice it up and serve plain if you want to keep things simple. Just be sure to use a serrated knife. This will ensure you don't destroy your cake by tearing or compressing it.

If you want to get fancy, consider adding a layer of whipped cream to your dish. Its light, creamy taste pairs perfectly with it. If you are feeling a little more decadent, add a scoop of ice cream and some tropical fruit or berries to your spongy cake. As the ice cream melts, this creation will taste like a riff on a tres leches cake — creamy and rich.