The Red Lobster Menu Staple You Should Avoid, According To Reviews

Red Lobster is a haven for seafood lovers. From shrimp classics to seafood boils, there's a treasure of oceanic options to feast on but according to reviews, there's one menu staple you should avoid: the lobster bisque.

This creamy soup is served with oyster crackers, in addition to the free Cheddar Bay biscuits that come with every meal (a mistake you might be making when dining at Red Lobster is not asking for more biscuits when you run out!). One reviewer on TripAdvisor said, "upon tasting one sip of the soup (after dredging the bottom for a solitary pea sized piece of lobster) I was, for lack of a better word, disappointed. It was quite watery for a bisque, and had almost no lobster in it. It didn't taste good, either. Think drawn butter with pink milk and seafood squeezings."

Meanwhile, a reviewer on Yelp also complained about the "very thin consistency" of the bisque and that it was not hot when it arrived. On the other hand, a different Yelp reviewer had the opposite problem and said the "bisque was ridiculously thick (probably packed with flour, butter, and heavy cream) and salty," signaling that the consistency of the soup may differ upon restaurant location.