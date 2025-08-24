9 Old-School Southern Chicken Dishes That Need To Make A Comeback

When most Americans think of Southern cuisine, one of the first dishes that comes to mind is fried chicken. And it's no wonder — the iconic favorite has been a point of pride for both Black and white Southern cooks as early as the 17th century, since chickens were among the first domesticated animals to become established in the American South. But fried chicken was labor-intensive and pricey to make in the pre-industrial era — the cook had to slaughter a valuable chicken from their flock, clean it, and carve it into pieces for cooking, then undertake the hot, messy work of coating and frying it. This all meant that it was originally a special-occasion dish, reserved for holidays and for church gatherings.

Frying wasn't the only way Southern cooks prepared chicken, though. They also developed dozens of simpler but still flavorful recipes, often meant to feed a crowd. While fried chicken was best made with tender, younger birds, many of these recipes taste just as good made with older, tougher chickens. While these humble (and often homely-looking) old-school dishes never gained the mainstream appeal of fried chicken, they still have pockets of fiercely loyal fans in certain parts of the South, and are more than worthy of a place on your table.