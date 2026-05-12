Thanks To This New Jersey Diner, Disco Fries Exist Today

Some foods are born out of ingenuity, while others' origin stories are rooted in necessity, but disco fries are a combination of the two. While the Bee Gees turned "Saturday Night Fever" into an anthem for disco-loving dancers in the 1970s, a 24-7 diner in New Jersey took the opportunity to create the perfect post-clubbing food for those who may have imbibed a little too much or just needed to replenish some calories at 4 a.m., after a night of getting down. The Tick Tock Diner in Clifton, New Jersey, gets the nod, if not for creating, then for, at the very least, popularizing disco fries as a go-to hangover food.

The Tick Tock Diner is like the diners out of the movies. A neon-lit sign beckons weary party-goers with a promise of greasy delights that don't disappoint. Established in 1948, its motto is "Eat heavy," which is exactly what disco fries are. This regional fried food consists of golden French fries, sprinkled with mozzarella cheese that melts under a substantial drizzle of brown gravy. If it sounds a little like Canada's signature poutine, you aren't wrong. For those who need a poutine beginner's guide, Canadians use French fries, gravy, and cheese curds to create this iconic dish.