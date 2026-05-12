Thanks To This New Jersey Diner, Disco Fries Exist Today
Some foods are born out of ingenuity, while others' origin stories are rooted in necessity, but disco fries are a combination of the two. While the Bee Gees turned "Saturday Night Fever" into an anthem for disco-loving dancers in the 1970s, a 24-7 diner in New Jersey took the opportunity to create the perfect post-clubbing food for those who may have imbibed a little too much or just needed to replenish some calories at 4 a.m., after a night of getting down. The Tick Tock Diner in Clifton, New Jersey, gets the nod, if not for creating, then for, at the very least, popularizing disco fries as a go-to hangover food.
The Tick Tock Diner is like the diners out of the movies. A neon-lit sign beckons weary party-goers with a promise of greasy delights that don't disappoint. Established in 1948, its motto is "Eat heavy," which is exactly what disco fries are. This regional fried food consists of golden French fries, sprinkled with mozzarella cheese that melts under a substantial drizzle of brown gravy. If it sounds a little like Canada's signature poutine, you aren't wrong. For those who need a poutine beginner's guide, Canadians use French fries, gravy, and cheese curds to create this iconic dish.
Make your own
To be clear, disco fries are their own thing, and they leave room for a little more individuality than their Canadian cousin. How are they different? Cheese curds do not melt like shredded cheese. While they become soft and stretchy, they do not have that ooey-gooey consistency of melted cheese. This seemingly small detail is really what separates the two and creates a completely different texture and experience for your mouth and taste buds.
Disco fries are an old-school New Jersey diner dish everyone should try at least once. However, if the siren song of the Tick Tock Diner has you craving disco fries but you live nowhere near the Garden State, you can always make your own. Just be sure to start with sturdy fries. Overly greasy taters will make for an overly soggy dish. You may also encounter a variety of versions of disco fries made with some of the best cheeses for melting, including cheddar cheese and Gruyere. The gravy can be either beef or chicken, but it definitely needs to hit the tongue with a savory, umami. Sprinkle on some bacon bits, chopped onions, or parsley for a homemade feel. Lovers of this dish will tell you this comfort food doesn't disappoint.