8 Of The Worst Boomer Food Storage Habits

Canned goods are something often regarded as convenience foods these days — a means of cutting corners to avoid time-consuming food prep while still ensuring a well-balanced meal with protein and vegetables. Back when boomers were growing up, canned food was still something families might have produced themselves. Preserving produce from the garden would keep a stock of fruits and veggies on hand to last through the winter.

Although industrially canned food dates back to Napoleon's time, it was just after WWII when it became all the rage, representing a new era of convenience and modernity. Buying canned foods during this era became a sort of status symbol, as proof that a family could afford to purchase things pre-prepared rather than going through the laborious process of harvesting (and possibly canning) produce for themselves. Considering canned foods as a form of status has stuck with many boomers who might have grown up with this mindset.

Paired with the mentality of avoiding waste at all costs, as some of their family members have lamented, boomers often stock up on shelf-stable items and cook with more canned food than fresh. While it certainly is handy to have a pantry stockpile, in case of emergencies or for days when more elaborate cooking isn't possible, boomers' children and grandchildren sometimes find themselves scrounging to combine the abundance of canned foods with a balance of fresh fruits and veggies, too.