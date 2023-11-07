The Best Bagel Shop In Every State

In a world filled with culinary conquests, one humble creation has managed to carve its own delectable niche — the bagel. What began as a simple bread roll with a hole in the center has evolved into an iconic breakfast staple cherished by millions. From New York's classic, chewy wonders to creative interpretations spanning the United States, bagels have become a universal delight.

As breakfast enthusiasts and bagel aficionados, we embarked on a quest to bring you the ultimate guide to the finest bagel shops across the nation. From the Atlantic to the Pacific, the northern plains to the deep south, we've scoured each state to unearth the best of the best. We looked at reviews and read an array of news stories to find award-winning shops and hidden local gems that are a must-try. There are also a few on this list that we got to sample first-hand!

Whether you prefer your bagels crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, or you're searching for unique and inventive toppings, we've got you covered — literally. Be prepared to discover hidden gems, iconic institutions, and local legends as we reveal the crème de la crème of bagel shops in every state.