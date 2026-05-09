Fans Of Pickles Will Love This Spicy Dollar Tree Spread
The shelves at Dollar Tree are packed with items that will keep your kitchen organized, your home office stocked, and your bathroom cabinet loaded. However, the discount store is also a treasure trove for foodies looking to gussy up their condiment cabinet. Along with standard smoky barbecue sauce and fiery hot sauce, you'll find creamy Thousand Island dressing and herb-flecked ranch. But if you're after something a little different, consider trying Deli Market's dill-ightful dill pickle mustard. Fans of pickles will love this spicy spread because it combines the warmth of a classic mustard with the tangy flavor of pickled cukes.
Deli Market dill-ighful dill pickle mustard contains all the ingredients you'd find in a regular mustard, such as vinegar, mustard seed, and salt (DT stocks a Deli Market spicy brown mustard too if you're after a textbook mustard). The thing that sets it apart is the addition of dehydrated cucumber and spices, including garlic powder and paprika, which lends it a distinctive pickle-like taste.
"Definitely you are in for treat," said one commenter on a Reddit thread devoted to discussing the product, adding that "it's like you are buying relish & spicy mustard together, such a great combination. Great on chicken tenders, fires and wings." Meanwhile ,a shopper on a different thread described it as simply being a "great addition to a sandwich," while another said it would be tasty in deviled eggs, tuna salad, or potato salad.
How to use Deli Market's dill-ightful dill pickle mustard
DT's dill pickle mustard could easily join the ranks of the Dollar Tree must-haves to kick off grilling season because it can be squirted onto burgers and hot dogs or even used as a sticky glaze on grilled pork chops and steaks with the addition of a squeeze of honey. Better yet, because it already has a pickly flavor and aroma, you won't need to have any jars of messy bread and butter pickles on hand to top your smash burgers and sammies. How about drizzling it over a batch of loaded fries to give your spuds some spicy warmth and lip-smacking zest? Or using it as a dip for chicken wings, potato chips, or pretzels? If you want to add dill pickle mustard to potato salad, simply squeeze it into the dressing and combine before incorporating your cooked spuds.
There are a couple of other stores that stock a similar DT product, such as the dill pickle mustard at Trader Joe's (which is described as combining the "savory versatility of mustard with the snappy, herbaceous kick of a well-dilled pickle"), and Burman's dill pickle mustard available at Aldi. That said, Dollar Tree's version is the cheapest at $1.50 per 12-ounce bottle. It also happens to be kosher and gluten-free.