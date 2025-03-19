Does Grinding Your Own Meat Actually Save You Money?

Let's say you're planning to whip up a thick and gratifying batch of marinara, in whose arms you'll lovingly submerge some nice, melting meatballs for dinner. You head to the store, grab everything you need for the marinara, and your excitement levels are still riding high. Then, you pick up a packet of ground meat — bam! Your soaring enthusiasm takes a hit as soon as you glance at the price tag given that ground beef prices jumped by more than 32% between the years 2019 and 2023 and hit a record high of $8.15 per pound in 2024. In comparison, the cost of whole meat, including chicken and pork, hasn't risen as sharply.

This might have you wondering if grinding your own meat is the way to go — a chance to save money without throwing your meatball dreams out the window. The short, sweet, and relieving answer? Yes! Besides being cost-effective, taking meat into your own hands can also help you ensure quality and freshness, and customize it according to your needs. However, you might want to consider a few things before making mistakes when grinding your own meat.