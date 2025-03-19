Does Grinding Your Own Meat Actually Save You Money?
Let's say you're planning to whip up a thick and gratifying batch of marinara, in whose arms you'll lovingly submerge some nice, melting meatballs for dinner. You head to the store, grab everything you need for the marinara, and your excitement levels are still riding high. Then, you pick up a packet of ground meat — bam! Your soaring enthusiasm takes a hit as soon as you glance at the price tag given that ground beef prices jumped by more than 32% between the years 2019 and 2023 and hit a record high of $8.15 per pound in 2024. In comparison, the cost of whole meat, including chicken and pork, hasn't risen as sharply.
This might have you wondering if grinding your own meat is the way to go — a chance to save money without throwing your meatball dreams out the window. The short, sweet, and relieving answer? Yes! Besides being cost-effective, taking meat into your own hands can also help you ensure quality and freshness, and customize it according to your needs. However, you might want to consider a few things before making mistakes when grinding your own meat.
Buy cheaper cuts of meat to make it cost-effective
There won't be much difference in cost between store-bought ground meat and grinding your own if you splurge on expensive cuts like tenderloin. To stretch your dollar, opt for cheaper cuts like chuck roast, flank steak, chicken leg quarters, or pork shoulder. One thing to watch out for when you choose these more budget-friendly cuts is gristly bits of cartilage. Be sure to cut all of that away before grinding. You may also want to throw some fat-heavy pieces into the mix to keep the meat tender and give your dish the right texture.
Another tip is to make sure your meat — and your grinder — is cold so you can prevent it from getting sticky or gummy. Also, avoid overgrinding since it can make the meat tough. As for grinders, you can select from an electric one, like Cuisinart's Stainless Steel Electric Meat Grinder; a hand crank, or a food grinder attachment for your KitchenAid stand mixer.
Another way to slash your expenses is by going to the butcher and asking for trimmings, which are comparatively cheaper and what most retailers use to make ground meat. You can even ask the butcher to give you meat trimmings from specific parts like sirloin or round, depending on your budget. Keep an eye out for the best time of year to buy specific meats on sale. You can grind it, put it away in packets and keep it in the freezer for up to three to four months.