Tony: Everything We Know So Far About The Anthony Bourdain Biopic

Brutal honesty was a famous calling card of Anthony Bourdain. His refusal to toast the queen — and his pointed words to those who suggested he should, and his saying to wealthy Singaporeans "you're living off the labor of a repressed underclass," both from "Parts Unknown," are just two examples of his pulling no punches. (While he tells the Singaporeans that he's just "f***ing with them" and they all laugh together, there is still a sense that he means what he says in the clip.) He was consistently open about all his personal failings. Plus, he loved to be creative when it came to getting an emotional story across. This instinct is part of what led to his many Emmy Awards.

So, when his estate released a statement about the movie, it was embracing the tack Matt Johnson took. "He was a man who valued authenticity above all else," his estate said. The implication is clear — there will be no sanitized glamorization of the chef's life in the story told. "We chose to support 'Tony' because it is not a standard biopic and doesn't attempt to summarize a life," they went on. The story shows both the good and the bad, which Bourdain was up front about. His estate continued: "We appreciate the portrayal of Tony's complexity, his intellectual appetite and his conviction."