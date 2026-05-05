Costco Shoppers In This US City Just Got A New Food Court Item

You may be wondering if you should take a trip to your local Costco to try out these chicken strips — but you may not want to go out of your way if they haven't made their way to your location yet. Unfortunately, there isn't a lot of information currently available for which locations are offering this new item (or will soon be offering it). A few shoppers have posted about the chicken strips on TikTok, but not specified where they're located. On Reddit, there's a thread that was started by someone who heard that Costco is bringing chicken strips to the menu, but the available information doesn't go beyond that.

In Canada, the chicken strips have been on the Costco food court menu for a while — there, the strips come with a side of fries and are priced at $6.99 Canadian dollars. The chicken strip-fries combo also became available at Australian Costco locations in June of 2024. So, it seems like, for a while, the chicken strips were just one of the international Costco food court items that we wish we had here, but now, the menu item may be making its way to U.S. locations.

U.S. Costco has been making some changes to its food court as of late, such as its new $1.50 hot dog combo (although it underwhelmed shoppers). So, it's very possible that the addition of the chicken strips at more widespread locations will be the next food court change that the company makes (and will hopefully be a more popular change).