Costco Shoppers In This US City Just Got A New Food Court Item
For Costco fans, a new item at the food court is a big deal. There are already delicious options like pizza slices and hot dogs (as well as some food court hacks that we've given a try to make even more food items), but it's still exciting when there's something new to try after a long afternoon of shopping. So, with that in mind, you'll be delighted to know that you can now order chicken strips from the food court — as long as you live in the Chicago area.
A Costco shopper, who lives in the suburbs of Chicago, recently posted a video to TikTok showing off the new menu item. For the price of $6.99, you get five breaded chicken breast strip pieces, as well as a dipping sauce (although the poster hasn't tried the new item yet, so it's unclear exactly what the sauce is). The comments only contain one person who says that they have actually tried them (and who wrote, "they're good!"). Many of the comments are people complaining that the calories are a little bit high (1640), as is the price (especially when Costco food court items are usually pretty well priced). Still, even with these concerns, there are plenty of shoppers out there who are likely itching to try out the new menu item to see for themselves if they're worth the price.
Are the chicken strips available outside of the Chicago area?
You may be wondering if you should take a trip to your local Costco to try out these chicken strips — but you may not want to go out of your way if they haven't made their way to your location yet. Unfortunately, there isn't a lot of information currently available for which locations are offering this new item (or will soon be offering it). A few shoppers have posted about the chicken strips on TikTok, but not specified where they're located. On Reddit, there's a thread that was started by someone who heard that Costco is bringing chicken strips to the menu, but the available information doesn't go beyond that.
In Canada, the chicken strips have been on the Costco food court menu for a while — there, the strips come with a side of fries and are priced at $6.99 Canadian dollars. The chicken strip-fries combo also became available at Australian Costco locations in June of 2024. So, it seems like, for a while, the chicken strips were just one of the international Costco food court items that we wish we had here, but now, the menu item may be making its way to U.S. locations.
U.S. Costco has been making some changes to its food court as of late, such as its new $1.50 hot dog combo (although it underwhelmed shoppers). So, it's very possible that the addition of the chicken strips at more widespread locations will be the next food court change that the company makes (and will hopefully be a more popular change).