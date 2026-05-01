Trader Joe's Iconic Mini Totes Are Coming Back, But This Time With A Twist
We hope you've got your standing-in-line shoes on, because we've got some news worth a two-hour wait. If you thought your Trader Joe's bag collection was complete with the latest tote-drop of the large lavender edition, you're wrong! So, unless you're one of the people who are paying large amounts of money to just buy the tote on eBay, be prepared to wait with your friends for the upcoming release of the latest TJ's tote bag fashion innovation: stripes!
Unofficial mockup photos of the bags have been circulating for a while. Real or not, the photos led to rampant speculation about the next bags that Trader Joe's, in an email to the Reno Gazette Journal, finally confirmed. All we know is that they are expected to arrive in stores this summer. As for when in the summer and the look of the bags, Trader Joe's spokesperson Nakia Rohde told the newspaper: "We do not yet have images or a precise timeline to share."
What's the big deal with these tote bags?
Trader Joe's has a deeply loyal customer base. It turns out that selling quality food at low prices results in shoppers returning. The packaged foods at Trader Joe's can inspire heated debates on which ones are the best (see if you agree with our rankings of 28 snacks for sale at TJ's). This loyalty to the brand extends beyond the food, and having the bag has become a symbol of status and a badge of belonging – you are a TJ's fan, and you want everyone to know it.
This isn't just in the U.S. Across the world, these bags are popping up on the shoulders of shoppers. From London to Japan and beyond, the bag represents a trip to the U.S. Trader Joe's has no international locations, which makes the bag a souvenir by default. Having one of these bags is a conversation starter, saying, "Oh, this? I got it when I was visiting Los Angeles." Casual and useful, the bag signals worldliness without trying. But no matter how you got your tote, please make sure you wash it if you're using it for groceries!