Trader Joe's Iconic Mini Totes Are Coming Back, But This Time With A Twist

We hope you've got your standing-in-line shoes on, because we've got some news worth a two-hour wait. If you thought your Trader Joe's bag collection was complete with the latest tote-drop of the large lavender edition, you're wrong! So, unless you're one of the people who are paying large amounts of money to just buy the tote on eBay, be prepared to wait with your friends for the upcoming release of the latest TJ's tote bag fashion innovation: stripes!

Unofficial mockup photos of the bags have been circulating for a while. Real or not, the photos led to rampant speculation about the next bags that Trader Joe's, in an email to the Reno Gazette Journal, finally confirmed. All we know is that they are expected to arrive in stores this summer. As for when in the summer and the look of the bags, Trader Joe's spokesperson Nakia Rohde told the newspaper: "We do not yet have images or a precise timeline to share."