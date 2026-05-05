Stop Storing Bread In This Common Kitchen Spot To Avoid A Moldy Mess

Bread likes a dark, cool, and dry space. This is why you also want to avoid the refrigerator, which can cause your bread to go stale even more quickly. This is because a fridge has a cool, slightly humid climate with little airflow, which draws out the moisture that keeps the bread nice and soft. But as high-maintenance as all this makes bread sound, it really isn't.

It wants to stay in its original packaging and be stored at room temperature. A cabinet or breadbox is a simple place that it can call home. What if you baked your bread? Use some food wrapping and then place it in a Ziplock bag.

If you're wondering how long bread lasts, it depends on the type. Homemade bread should stay fresh for between two and four days. You will be able to tell it is drying out when you cut into it. Fresh bread takes some effort to slice through because it has moisture. Bread that is drying out is much easier to cut through, unless it has turned rock hard, that is. And of course, store-bought bread can last anywhere from five to seven days when stored properly.