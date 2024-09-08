The Best Type Of Bread To Use For A Sandwich With The Perfect Texture

It doesn't matter who you are and what kind of foods you tend to gravitate toward, there's a sandwich out there for you. The simple sandwich's versatility might just make it the perfect food, whether you're a fan of something like a classic club sandwich, or something a little more obscure, like a chip butty. No matter what your sandwich preferences are, we can all agree that the bread is just as important as what goes on it. With that in mind, The Daily Meal reached out to Rodger Bowser, the managing partner at Zingerman's Deli, in order to get an expert's thoughts on exactly what makes for the perfect sandwich bread.

He confirmed that the bread was just as important as the rest of the sandwich, and stressed: "Make sure you use good quality bread." How do you choose good quality sandwich bread? What should you look for? Bowser explained: "It has the right crumb structure and moisture and it just doesn't get dry. It has a good amount of salt and flavor."

That's true no matter what kind of sandwich you're going to be making, and a good, straightforward guideline to keep in mind. Gone are the days when the only readily-available choices meant white bread or wheat, and with most grocery stores offering a myriad of options, it can get a little overwhelming. Keep a few tips in mind, though, and it doesn't have to be.