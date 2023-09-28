How To Properly Clean Your George Foreman Grill

George Foreman offers several types of grills, each with distinct features, such as fixed or removable plates. If your grill comes with fixed plates, unplug it and then use wet rags to clean its surface and the drip tray. This helps loosen up the grime, making cleaning easier. Next, wipe the plates with a clean cloth and soapy water to remove stuck-on debris. Don't use rough sponges, brushes, harsh chemicals, or scouring pads because they can damage the non-stick coating. Last, clean the drip tray under warm running water or in the dishwasher.

If your grill has removable plates, unplug it and let it cool. After that, take out the plates and soak them in warm, soapy water to loosen any stubborn residue. Use a soft sponge or dishcloth to remove excess grease and food particles. When you're done, rinse the plates with warm water and wipe with a dry towel. Wash the drip tray under running water, and then reassemble your grill. The grill's exterior can be cleaned with a damp cloth and soapy water.

Never submerge an electric grill in water, as it can damage its internal components. Make sure the plates are completely dry before reinserting them into the grill. Some George Foreman grills have dishwasher-safe plates, which allow for easier cleaning. Check the instructions manual to see if that applies to your grill.