How To Properly Clean Your George Foreman Grill
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
George Foreman grills have changed how we cook and eat, making life a lot easier. Since their introduction in the early '90s, these products have become a staple in millions of households, dorms, and office break rooms. But, like other appliances, they require regular maintenance to function optimally. With that in mind, you should clean your George Foreman grill after each use. The longer you wait to do it, the harder it gets.
Believe it or not, the average grill is dirtier than a toilet seat. Gas, coal, and electric grills, including those designed for indoor use, can harbor bacteria, food waste, or even insects and become a health hazard. Plus, they may not work properly if any pieces of food are stuck on the grates. The George Foreman grill is no exception. Luckily, keeping your grill shiny and clean is relatively easy. All you need is a soft sponge, water, detergent, and other basic cleaning supplies you might already have around the house.
The right way to clean a George Foreman grill after each use
George Foreman offers several types of grills, each with distinct features, such as fixed or removable plates. If your grill comes with fixed plates, unplug it and then use wet rags to clean its surface and the drip tray. This helps loosen up the grime, making cleaning easier. Next, wipe the plates with a clean cloth and soapy water to remove stuck-on debris. Don't use rough sponges, brushes, harsh chemicals, or scouring pads because they can damage the non-stick coating. Last, clean the drip tray under warm running water or in the dishwasher.
If your grill has removable plates, unplug it and let it cool. After that, take out the plates and soak them in warm, soapy water to loosen any stubborn residue. Use a soft sponge or dishcloth to remove excess grease and food particles. When you're done, rinse the plates with warm water and wipe with a dry towel. Wash the drip tray under running water, and then reassemble your grill. The grill's exterior can be cleaned with a damp cloth and soapy water.
Never submerge an electric grill in water, as it can damage its internal components. Make sure the plates are completely dry before reinserting them into the grill. Some George Foreman grills have dishwasher-safe plates, which allow for easier cleaning. Check the instructions manual to see if that applies to your grill.
Try these hacks to get rid of grease and stuck-on food
A quick cleaning should be enough to remove residual grease and food residue from your grill grates. But if you're dealing with stubborn grease or burnt food, you might need to take extra steps to make your grill look new. One option is to mix equal parts water and vinegar in a small bowl. Soak some paper towels in it, and then wipe the grill plates while they're still hot. Remember to unplug the grill, and be careful not to burn your hands.
Also, one unexpected vegetable will make cleaning your grill much easier. We're talking about the humble onion, which can remove grease and stuck-on food from outdoor grills (this trick will work for electric grills, too). Cut an onion in half and then use it to scrub off food residue from the grill plates while they're still hot. Let the grill cool down and wipe it with a damp cloth, or take out the plates and wash them with soapy water.
Now that you know how to clean a George Foreman grill, go ahead and give it a try. If your grill is still dirty after following these steps, spray it with a small amount of oven cleaner and use an electric grill brush to dislodge the grime. You can also use this method when it comes time to deep-clean your grill.