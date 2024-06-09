Reheat Pizza In A Panini Press And Thank Us Later

Nearly everyone enjoys hot freshly-made pizza, but what about the leftovers? Extra food that's been refrigerated can be made great again or result in disaster depending on the reheating method of choice. Maybe you're tired of microwaving your tomato pie slices since the result resembles an overly soft melted mess of cheese and bread. Or perhaps you're annoyed your conventional oven dried out your last few slices of pepperoni, pepper, and provolone pizza. Luckily, if you're on the hunt for a new way to reheat this type of leftover, utilizing your handy panini press may be the perfect solution.

A panini press has two heated interior plates controlled by a manual lever that presses and cooks both sides of a sandwich or panini simultaneously. This device effectively heats the insides of loaded sandwiches while also giving them a toasted, crunchy exterior that makes for delicious results. Luckily, leftover pizza can mimic your favorite sandwich with a few simple adjustments.

To effectively reheat tomato pie with this appliance, place two slices together, with the topping sides touching. In just a handful of minutes, you'll have a perfectly warm and melty pizza-like sandwich with a perfectly crisp exterior. Yet as with any reheating method, mindful preparation is essential.