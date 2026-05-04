These 14 Grocery Stores Actually Donate Unsold Food

It should come as no surprise that supermarkets in the United States take a lot in total sales each year (about a trillion dollars, to be precise), and a large proportion of that is from food sales. But what happens to the food that doesn't sell? Unfortunately, a lot of it ends up in the trash. Almost a third of all food in supermarkets is thrown out, according to Recycle Track Systems, due to a combination of human error, product development, and simple surplus. The frustrating part is that so much of that waste could be avoided by repurposing the food the supermarkets don't sell, and diverting it to people who actually need it.

Thankfully, in recent years, a lot of supermarket chains have tightened up their processes around food waste — as a result, plenty of them do donate unsold food. Food waste is an increasing concern for many of us, and large companies are taking action too. Some of the biggest names out there, like Walmart, Target, and Kroger, have robust protocols and systems for donating usable food, while others, like Sprouts Farmers Market, work to be zero-waste businesses that repurpose everything they can. Ready to see what the supermarket you shop at does with its unsold food? We've got them all right here.