Turn Old Bundt Pans Into Kitchen Storage With This Genius DIY

When buying a Bundt cake pan, it makes sense to select one that has plenty of defined ridges and patterns inside. This guarantees that the upturned result will always look striking even if you've filled it with the simplest all-in-one base batter. However, with consistent use, even the hardiest Bundt pans can lose their non-stick capabilities and ruin that pristine aesthetic. Instead of tossing them out, turn them into kitchen storage with a couple of ornaments and hot glue.

You'll need a tall item or ornament that's wide enough to cover the central tube of your Bundt pan to create a tiered stand. For instance, you could use a squat-style candlestick (as long as it has an aperture at the base that can fit over the middle), a couple of stacked wooden napkin rings, or a chunky bangle. Run some glue along the bottom of your chosen piece and stick it down onto the Bundt pan so the tube is hidden inside. Once dried, add more glue to the top and stick another, slightly smaller, Bundt pan on top to create a tiered stand.

If desired, add another ornament to the top (or fix a handle onto it) to make your stand easier to move around your cooking area. The two levels will create plenty of new storage space for stowing kitchen paraphernalia that doesn't have a home, such as tea lights, matchsticks, or even extra cutlery.