Turn Old Bundt Pans Into Kitchen Storage With This Genius DIY
When buying a Bundt cake pan, it makes sense to select one that has plenty of defined ridges and patterns inside. This guarantees that the upturned result will always look striking even if you've filled it with the simplest all-in-one base batter. However, with consistent use, even the hardiest Bundt pans can lose their non-stick capabilities and ruin that pristine aesthetic. Instead of tossing them out, turn them into kitchen storage with a couple of ornaments and hot glue.
You'll need a tall item or ornament that's wide enough to cover the central tube of your Bundt pan to create a tiered stand. For instance, you could use a squat-style candlestick (as long as it has an aperture at the base that can fit over the middle), a couple of stacked wooden napkin rings, or a chunky bangle. Run some glue along the bottom of your chosen piece and stick it down onto the Bundt pan so the tube is hidden inside. Once dried, add more glue to the top and stick another, slightly smaller, Bundt pan on top to create a tiered stand.
If desired, add another ornament to the top (or fix a handle onto it) to make your stand easier to move around your cooking area. The two levels will create plenty of new storage space for stowing kitchen paraphernalia that doesn't have a home, such as tea lights, matchsticks, or even extra cutlery.
Decorate your Bundt tin stand with trims and accessories
There are several ways to elevate your Bundt pan stand and give it a unique look. For instance, you could wax or paint the exterior to match the vibe of your kitchen, add colored ribbons for a cozy feel, or affix a trim to the circumference for a whimsical appearance. That said, you might prefer to keep things simple so it can seamlessly blend in with the pared-back character of a minimalist kitchen.
You could keep it on the countertop as a cute storage spot for keys, wallets, and phones, or employ it as a napkin holder in your dining room. Alternatively, store the stand in the pantry to house small items, such as baking powders, food colorings, or sprinkles, that need to be accessed easily. The additional tier will provide an extra level of vertical storage in a small pantry, too, helping to maximize the existing space.
Other creative ways to use a Bundt pan include turning it into a quirky punch bowl or transforming it into a herb planter by drilling a few holes through the bottom and filling it with compost and plantlets. Bundt pans also make it easier to cut corn kernels off the cob; simply place a vertical ear of corn in the central hole, use a knife to cut off the kernels, and watch as they're caught in the basin.