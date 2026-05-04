4 Yogurts From Costco Worth Every Penny And 3 You Can Skip

For as long as dairy and bacteria have been around (meaning, forever), yogurt has been a diet staple in countless countries around the world. Because it's a cultured product, it has a longer shelf-life than plain milk, which was certainly a bonus in the days before refrigeration. Modern studies have suggested that it offers plenty of potential health benefits as well, from promoting gut health to potentially protecting from heart disease and diabetes.

It's incredibly easy to level up plain yogurt, whether you like to mix it with fruit for breakfast or turn it into a tangy and savory dip. You can even use Greek yogurt as a sour cream swap in desserts and other recipes. If you're a yogurt fanatic like me, you probably go through a normal sized container pretty quickly. That's where Costco swoops in to save the day.

Whatever type of yogurt you're looking for, be it fruity or plain, whole milk or nonfat, there's something at Costco that can fit your needs. Plus, because you're getting warehouse sizes, these yogurt products are certain to last longer in your fridge, saving you from having to make extra trips to the store. That said, the downside of buying anything in bulk is if you don't like it, you're stuck with a ton of it. On my last Costco run, I picked up seven of the store's yogurt offerings in order to try them all and figure out which ones to add into my regular rotation. Here are my findings.