The Countertop Appliance That Ruled Kitchens In The 1970s

Step into a 1970s kitchen and you'd be met with carpeted floors, colorful fridges, and Formica countertops. There are many retro appliances that time has forgotten; but there were plenty of useful appliances that served a practical purpose, too. One such item that graced the countertops of many 1970s kitchens was the electric skillet.

The first electric skillet was rolled out by SunBeam Corp. in the 1950s and featured an automatic heat-control unit that allowed it to reach temperatures of 400 degrees Fahrenheit. The beauty of these skillets, and the other brands launched thereafter, was that they could be plugged into any electric outlet in the kitchen. The base heated evenly, unlike stovetops with spiral electrical elements that could fluctuate, meaning foods could be cooked at a steady rate without the risk of hot spots that could cause scorching.

Many electric skillets had high sides so they could be used for much more than simply frying eggs and sausage. For instance, you could sear meat, steam potatoes, make roast dinners, and prepare casseroles inside them, as well as deep fry spring rolls or breaded chicken. Once you were finished cooking, the cord could be removed to allow for easy washing in the sink (the heated element was sealed inside). As these skillets were portable, they didn't have to stay in one spot in the kitchen, which meant they could be moved around when home cooks needed more counter space.