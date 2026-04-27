Dish Racks Cluttering Your Counters? This Item Does The Trick (It's Not A Mat)
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Even if you have a dishwasher at home, there are likely several bits and pieces in your sink that require handwashing, such as glassware, graters, and large pots. This is where a dish rack comes in handy; simply wash each item and leave them to drip dry on the rack. The problem? These unwieldy dish racks clutter up the sink area and can ruin the aesthetic of a minimalist kitchen. The solution is to use a roll-up drying mat from Home Depot that you can bust out of the drawer when needed.
The bulky size of clunky metal dish racks means they usually need to be left out on the sink or countertop at all times, but the clever slatted design of Home Depot's over-the-sink roll-up rack means it can be rolled up into a neat and compact cylinder when not in use. Just like a roll of aluminum foil or plastic wrap, you can stow it in a drawer until you need it, which will keep your worktops and sink area clear.
The affordable rack costs just over $20 and measures 13 inches by 20.5 inches when fully opened, allowing it to easily fit across a regular kitchen sink. It has a non-slip silicone coating so it stays firmly in place, guaranteeing that any fragile items that are placed on top, such as glassware, are protected from damage. However, it's large enough for crockery, like bowls and dinner plates, too, and can hold up to 40 pounds of weight.
Home Depot's roll up drying rack moonlights as a trivet
While the mat can be rolled out fully, you don't have to use the entire thing — you can simply overlap a small section of it over the sink so you can still get on with washing veggies in the meantime. In fact, you can place those washed bell peppers, apples, and carrots onto the mat to dry off too as it's made of food-grade material. When not in use, it doubles as a trivet for items that can't be placed directly on the countertop, such as hot pans (the rack can withstand temperatures up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, so it can be set right beside your stove as an extra spot to stow cookware that's just come out of the oven). The roll-up rack can be hand-washed in the sink but is also dishwasher-safe.
Another stylish alternative to a boring drying mat is one that's made of diatomaceous earth. This sedimentary rock is super-porous, so it absorbs water at speed, reducing the risk of bacteria and mildew on your countertop, which can grow on mats made of textured material like microfiber. You can also declutter your counter with an adjustable over-the-sink drying rack, but if you want something you can hide away, consider using oven and cooling racks as makeshift drying racks.