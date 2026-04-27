Dish Racks Cluttering Your Counters? This Item Does The Trick (It's Not A Mat)

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Even if you have a dishwasher at home, there are likely several bits and pieces in your sink that require handwashing, such as glassware, graters, and large pots. This is where a dish rack comes in handy; simply wash each item and leave them to drip dry on the rack. The problem? These unwieldy dish racks clutter up the sink area and can ruin the aesthetic of a minimalist kitchen. The solution is to use a roll-up drying mat from Home Depot that you can bust out of the drawer when needed.

The bulky size of clunky metal dish racks means they usually need to be left out on the sink or countertop at all times, but the clever slatted design of Home Depot's over-the-sink roll-up rack means it can be rolled up into a neat and compact cylinder when not in use. Just like a roll of aluminum foil or plastic wrap, you can stow it in a drawer until you need it, which will keep your worktops and sink area clear.

The affordable rack costs just over $20 and measures 13 inches by 20.5 inches when fully opened, allowing it to easily fit across a regular kitchen sink. It has a non-slip silicone coating so it stays firmly in place, guaranteeing that any fragile items that are placed on top, such as glassware, are protected from damage. However, it's large enough for crockery, like bowls and dinner plates, too, and can hold up to 40 pounds of weight.