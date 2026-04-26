The 9 Greatest Food Shows No One Seems To Remember

Cooking shows have been a part of the TV landscape for almost as long as television has existed: The first one, "Cook's Night Out," aired on the BBC in 1937. Food shows have helped introduce millions to different cuisines and cultures, and given viewers an inside look at real restaurants.

There are many world-famous food shows with vastly different vibes, from Julia Child's "The French Chef" to Gordon Ramsay's "Hell's Kitchen." But not every good show is remembered for years to come, and there are a lot of forgotten examples that were great in their time. Some may even still hold up today.

These forgotten greats span a number of pioneers, from the first black woman to host a cooking show to two early leaders in introducing Asian cuisines to American palates. Some feature well-known chefs of today in their earlier forms, including Ramsay on the cusp of greatness. One even has a surprisingly memorable name for a show no one seems to remember today.