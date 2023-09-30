Remembering 12 Food Network Stars We Sadly Lost

The first Food Network show aired in 1993. At this time, no one thought the network would survive very long as the demand for food media was only in its infancy at this time. It was Emeril Lagasse's third show, "Emeril Live," which first aired in 1997, that kick-started the network. This show cemented food media's place on cable television. It also created one of the formats that Food Network still follows today, where shows are built around a celebrity chef.

Today, Food Network has developed another successful format: culinary competitions. Many current Food Network stars have risen from obscurity, cut their teeth, and won legions of fans in the stressful kitchens of shows like "Chopped."

Thanks to these two formats, there have been numerous Food Network stars over the years. Unfortunately, not all of Food Network's stars have made it to the present day. Old age, illness, and violence have spelled the end for some of the network's most adored stars. While these individuals are sorely missed, we can all take comfort in the fact that each Food Network star leaves behind a body of work that is comforting yet informative and entertaining yet personal. As legacies go, you couldn't ask for much more than that.