Give Food Container Lids New Purpose With This Genius DIY

Cooking once but eating twice by doubling up on a recipe to enjoy it the next day is a baller move that saves time. You can use one of the 10 best freezer containers. However, trying to find a container with a matching lid to store those leftovers? Mission impossible if your organization game is subpar. Arranging them by function rather than size is a useful way to store empty food containers, while a simple way to never lose food container lids again is to slot them into a cooling rack. That said, if your kitchen cabinet is already full of mismatched plastic lids and boxes, don't be tempted to toss them out just yet. Consider giving them a new purpose with a genius DIY that transforms them into cute new containers that can be used throughout your kitchen.

Showcased in this YouTube video from Camelia DIY, all you need for this craft activity is a glue gun, a length of fabric, thick cardboard, and a spool of twine made of hardwearing jute. Begin by gluing your chosen fabric over your lid so it's taut and crease-free. Then cover a piece of cardboard in a slightly smaller size with the same fabric and stick it onto the other side of the lid so it sits inside the circumference and leaves a channel around the entire edge. Cut a strip of cardboard that fits snugly all the way around the lid and use more glue to wrap the twine around it (stick one end down and keep going around the strip until it's fully covered. Finally, glue the wrapped cardboard strip around the channel to create a tall rim.