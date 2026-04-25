Give Food Container Lids New Purpose With This Genius DIY
Cooking once but eating twice by doubling up on a recipe to enjoy it the next day is a baller move that saves time. You can use one of the 10 best freezer containers. However, trying to find a container with a matching lid to store those leftovers? Mission impossible if your organization game is subpar. Arranging them by function rather than size is a useful way to store empty food containers, while a simple way to never lose food container lids again is to slot them into a cooling rack. That said, if your kitchen cabinet is already full of mismatched plastic lids and boxes, don't be tempted to toss them out just yet. Consider giving them a new purpose with a genius DIY that transforms them into cute new containers that can be used throughout your kitchen.
Showcased in this YouTube video from Camelia DIY, all you need for this craft activity is a glue gun, a length of fabric, thick cardboard, and a spool of twine made of hardwearing jute. Begin by gluing your chosen fabric over your lid so it's taut and crease-free. Then cover a piece of cardboard in a slightly smaller size with the same fabric and stick it onto the other side of the lid so it sits inside the circumference and leaves a channel around the entire edge. Cut a strip of cardboard that fits snugly all the way around the lid and use more glue to wrap the twine around it (stick one end down and keep going around the strip until it's fully covered. Finally, glue the wrapped cardboard strip around the channel to create a tall rim.
Use your new containers for kitchen herbs and pantry storage
This trick works with any shape of container lid, from round deli-style caps to large rectangular ones used for meal prepping. Just bear in mind that the diameter of your lid will determine the final width of your new container; petite options are ideal for turning into hanging baskets for small potted plants or herbs, whereas broader ones are perfect for transforming into pretty storage boxes for pantry items.
If you want to make a stronger container, you can add lolly sticks around the rim, instead of using cardboard, to make taller, stiffer sides. For instance, you might like to vertically fix the lolly sticks into place, leaving a small gap between each one, and weave the twine through the spaced intervals so the finished design looks like a wicker-style basket. Additional trim or beads can be glued in, too, to create unique pieces that make use of any odds and ends in your crafting kit. You could make several different-sized containers using the same jute thread to give them a cohesive vibe, which is incredible for making a chaotic pantry look considered and calm, or spray paint them in any hue to match the aesthetic of your kitchen.