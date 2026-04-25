14 Costco Gift Baskets To Look For This Mother's Day 2026

If you're on the hunt for the perfect Mother's Day gift, look no further than the gift basket selection at Costco — especially if your mom is a foodie. A gift basket is a luxurious present that will make just about anyone feel special, including all of the amazing moms out there. Plus, there are so many options to choose from at Costco, so you can find the one that fits your mom the best. To make things a little bit easier for you, we've compiled a list of some of the best gift baskets at Costco, with information about what's included in them, as well as the price.

This list includes all kinds of gift baskets — sweet, savory, or a mix of the two. There's a gift basket for moms who love charcuterie boards, those who love fresh fruits, those who want a variety of different snacks to choose from, and more. Give the list a read and see which basket is the best fit for your mom or the mother in your life.