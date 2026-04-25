14 Costco Gift Baskets To Look For This Mother's Day 2026
If you're on the hunt for the perfect Mother's Day gift, look no further than the gift basket selection at Costco — especially if your mom is a foodie. A gift basket is a luxurious present that will make just about anyone feel special, including all of the amazing moms out there. Plus, there are so many options to choose from at Costco, so you can find the one that fits your mom the best. To make things a little bit easier for you, we've compiled a list of some of the best gift baskets at Costco, with information about what's included in them, as well as the price.
This list includes all kinds of gift baskets — sweet, savory, or a mix of the two. There's a gift basket for moms who love charcuterie boards, those who love fresh fruits, those who want a variety of different snacks to choose from, and more. Give the list a read and see which basket is the best fit for your mom or the mother in your life.
Houdini Mother's Day Gourmet Gift Basket
To start with, we have a Mother's Day gourmet gift basket from Houdini that has a variety of tasty foods and treats from all over the world. Some of the sweet treats include Underground Fudge Co. vanilla fudge with sea salt from Poland, Ciao Italia All'Arancia orange cookies from Italy, and St. Germain palmiers pastry from Ukraine. On the savory side, there are items such as Lanzetti pesto olive tapenade from Peru, and Bella Formaggio gourmet cheese spread from the U.S. The whole basket is then topped with a white and pink bow to make it even more festive and aesthetically pleasing.
Buy the Houdini Mother's Day gourmet gift basket from Costco for $79.99 or $59.99 if you buy it online before May 4.
The Fruit Company Farmer's Market Gourmet Gift Box
Just about everyone loves the delightful combination of fruit, chocolate, nuts, meat, and cheese — aka, all of the foods found on a delicious charcuterie board — including plenty of moms out there. This gourmet gift box from The Fruit Company has some of the best fresh fruit, along with yummy chocolates and savory cheeses, all of which are guaranteed to impress the recipient. Some of the products include green Anjou pears, honeycrisp apples, chocolate covered cherries and blueberries, mixed nuts, chipotle cheddar cheese, and beef garlic summer sausage. You can present it in the box it comes in or you can also lay it out as a charcuterie board — and, remember, for a well-designed charcuterie board, organize your ingredients first.
Buy The Fruit Company farmer's market gourmet gift box from Costco for $89.99.
Wine Country Mother's Day Snack Tote
Here's another Mother's Day-specific gift basket to consider: the Wine Country snack tote, which has a collection of international sweet treats. These treats come in a pretty white tote with a flower design that is perfect for the occasion (and easily reusable, so the tote also acts as a gift for the recipient). The snacks include Hammond's lemon cakes from Spain, Le Preziose blackberry and raspberry fruit jellies from Italy, Tom Clark caramel popcorn from the U.S., and Baker Brothers from Spain.
Buy the Wine Country Mother's Day snack tote from Costco for $59.99. Or $47.99 if you buy it online before May 4.
Gourmet Expressions Movie Marathon Gourmet Popcorn Gift Set
If your mom is a cinephile, then this is the gift set that you need to buy: the movie marathon gourmet popcorn set from Gourmet Expressions. It has everything that you could possibly need for the perfect food-filled movie night: a popcorn popper, popcorn kernels, and various popular candies (such as Haribo gummy bears and Twizzlers). There's also two seasoning shakers for the popcorn: kettle corn and white cheddar. And remember, you can also upgrade your popcorn with some garlic butter for another delicious twist.
Buy the Gourmet Expressions movie marathon gourmet popcorn gift set from Costco for $44.99.
Manhattan Fruitier Savory Sampler Bread, Cheese, Salami and Fruit Gift Basket
This next fruit basket focuses on the savory, rather than the sweet, with a mix of cheese, fruit, nuts, and meat, as well as fresh loaves of bread. This dark brown wooden basket is filled with honey-glazed mixed nuts, mature Gouda, orange cardamom salame, various apples and pears, and more. As for the bread, you can find a potato loaf bread and a chocolate challah twist, both by Amy's Bread. In other words, this basket has everything you need to make a to-die-for snack plate that is satisfying, filling, and yummy.
Buy the Manhattan Fruitier savory sampler bread, cheese, salami, and fruit gift basket from Costco for 119.99.
Borgo de' Medici Mother's Day Gourmet Italian Gift Basket
This Mother's Day basket from Borgo de' Medici is filled with an assortment of sweets that have been imported from Italy. There are four delicious treats included: strawberry macarons, fig semi-soft biscotti, almond biscotti, and a raspberry fruit spread. All of these treats have a pink or red theme, either with their packaging or their flavors, which is fun and festive — and also matches the overall basket, which is a pink fabric box with handles. It's also all packaged up in decorative wrapping, complete with a ribbon, for an eye-catching gift presentation.
Buy the Borgo de' Medici Mother's Day gourmet Italian gift basket from Costco for $39.99.
The Balanced Company Healthy Snack Box
If the mother in your life loves to have healthier snack options around, then this gift box from The Balance Company is the perfect fit for a Mother's Day gift. In this box, there are 50 individually-wrapped sweet and savory snacks that are both delicious and on the healthier side. The savory choices include original Country Archer beef sticks, Hippeas white cheddar chickpea puffs, and Artisan Tropic sea salt plantain chips. As for the sweet snacks, the selection includes Rip Van dark chocolate wafers and Made Good chocolate chip granola balls. There are even two ready-made energy smoothies from Designer Wellness included.
Buy The Balanced Company healthy snack box from Costco for $49.99.
Borgo de Medici Luxury Truffle Tray Set
There's hardly an ingredient out there that is more luxurious than truffles (which have a truly ancient origin). So, if you want to gift the mom in your life a gift box that feels truly fancy, then you can't go wrong with this luxury truffle tray set from Borgo de Medici (as long as she is a truffle fan, of course). The set comes with six products that have been imported from Italy: black truffle-flavored dipping oil, black truffle sauce, black truffle salt, and black truffle balsamic glaze, as well as black truffle egg linguine pasta and black truffle risotto. So, to start with, there's everything you need to make one delicious, truffle-infused pasta dish.
Buy the Borgo de Medici luxury truffle tray set from Costco for $54.99.
Best of Dewey's Bakery Gift Box
The brand, Dewey's Bakery, has a wide variety of delicious snacks and treats — and some of the best ones are featured in this gift box, which makes for a fantastic Mother's Day gift for sweet treat lovers. This box includes five tins of different types of thin cookies (cranberry orange, key lime, triple ginger, Meyer lemon, and brownie), as well as four big oatmeal sandwich cookies (with a frosting filling). But that's not all — there's also an entire Moravian sugar coffee cake just waiting to be dug into and enjoyed.
Buy the Best of Dewey's Bakery gift box from Costco for $49.99.
Wine Country Sweet and Savory Mother's Day Gift Basket
This Mother's Day gift basket from Wine Country packages its snacks in a metal basket with a blue tile design, with a pink and blue ribbon wrapped around it to complete the festiveness. It has both sweet and savory snacks, so there's guaranteed to be something that sounds good no matter what mood the recipient is in. The snack selection includes J&M sea salt cookies, Underground Fudge Co. vanilla fudge with sea salt, and Vino e Formaggio smoked Gouda cheese spread.
Buy the Wine Country sweet and savory Mother's Day gift basket from Costco for $49.99 or $39.99 if you buy it online before May 4.
Mrs. Prindables 6 Gourmet Caramel Apples and Confections Gift Basket
Here's an option for those who have a major sweet tooth: the Mrs. Prindables gourmet caramel apples and confections gift basket. To start with, this basket has three different types of caramel apples (with six total apples): triple chocolate jumbo, triple apple petite, and milk chocolate walnut petite. If the basket just had those six caramel apples, it would already be a great gift — but this one comes with even more treats. There are also chocolate caramel pretzel rods, truffle tubes, assorted caramels, and white chocolate mini twists. With this decadent gift, the recipient will have plenty of yummy sweet treats around the house to satisfy their sweet tooth for weeks to come.
Buy the Mrs. Prindables gourmet caramel apples and confections gift basket from Costco for $109.99.
TRE Olive Cena Gift Box
This next gift box is great for any mom who loves to cook — especially pasta and Italian food. This box from TRE Olive contains ingredients such as organic pasta, pasta sauce, roasted red peppers, marinated artichokes, olive oil, Italian honey, and more. It also includes some things that can be snacked on, like focaccia bites and cured salami, as well as some sweet stuff, like Italian biscotti and chocolate. This box is one of the more expensive items on this list, but it's well worth it to make the day of the mom in your life. Perhaps, you and your mom can cook a pasta dish together — and you can use this box as the starting point for some of our pasta recipes that can be whipped up in about 20 minutes.
Buy the TRE Olive Cena gift box from Costco for $199.99.
Hickory Farms Sweet & Savory Snacks Gift Basket
This gift basket from Hickory Farms is another one that combines sweet treats with savory snacks so that the recipient gets the best of both worlds. The savory items include dry salami, smoked Gouda, and Nunes Farms roasted salted mixed nuts. Then, for the sweets, there are products like J&M chocolate chip cookies and French truffles. There's even a jar of sweet heat mustard, which is perfect for anyone who loves the sweet/spicy combination.
Buy the Hickory Farms sweet and savory snacks gift basket from Costco for $69.99.
Wine Country Happy Mother's Day Charcuterie Board Set
For the last gift option on this list, we have Wine Country's Happy Mother's Day charcuterie board set. This tasty ensemble includes Bella Formaggio gourmet cheese spread, Valley Lahvosh sesame rounds crackers, Olli Salumeria salami calabrese, Bonne Maman strawberry preserves, Napa Valley stone ground mustard, and more. The set also comes with a bamboo cutting board, which you can use to display the yummy charcuterie bites, as well as blue plaid and yellow ribbon for a fun, eye-catching presentation. Set up this charcuterie board and pre-make some fancy cocktails — such as Meyer lemon margaritas or, for a brunch vibe, rosemary pear mimosas – to surprise your mom or the mother in your life on Mother's Day.
Buy the Wine Country Happy Mother's Day charcuterie board set from Costco for $49.99 or $39.99 if you buy it online before May 4.