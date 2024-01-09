It's Time To Upgrade Your Popcorn With Some Garlic Butter
Popcorn is so popular in the U.S. that eating it may as well qualify as a national pastime. The multi-billion dollar industry covers the bases from home microwaves to sports stadiums, but movie theater popcorn might be one of the greatest, most ubiquitous sources of cultural joy across the board. And while it's hard to argue with the way that smell alone is worth the ticket price of a film, though it may be hard to believe, there are actually other ways to enjoy buttered popcorn.
In fact, even movie theaters themselves have begun experimenting with different popcorn flavors these days. Your favorite multiplex may now offer multiple options for making your bucket more exciting than ever, with everything from white cheddar to sour cream and onion, or even ketchup flavorings.
The beauty of butter is that it is such an effective carrier of flavor, so once it's infused with a particular ingredient, it has the ability to really permeate and cling to every kernel. And one familiar addition can really raise the bar when it comes to your buttery bowl, and that's garlic. Yes, garlic-buttered popcorn is the upgrade that your bowl desperately needs.
The best way to butter your popcorn
The beauty of this snack upgrade is that you don't have to be fussy about the actual popcorn you choose. This works just as well whether you make your popcorn from scratch with kernels on the stovetop, pop a bag of the microwave stuff, Jiffy Pop, or even the bagged variety. Just grab a plain or sea salt flavor, and you'll be prepared to doctor it up.
To make garlic butter popcorn, simply saute a few cloves of garlic in butter for a few minutes. If you prefer to go with a vegan option, you can always swap out your fat for an oil of your choice like coconut, olive, canola, or avocado. Just keep in mind that these will have their own flavors as well. Once you have your infused butter, just toss it with your selected popcorn and serve — bonus points for throwing in some grated cheese like Parmigiano Reggiano or pecorino romano.
More ways to better your buttered popcorn
Garlic and cheese are a tough act to follow, even when your chosen film has many a sequel. But one of the best things about popcorn is its relatively neutral flavor. This means you have a fairly blank canvas on which to paint your perfect profile.
Once you get this process down, you can tweak yours slightly by adding herbs like basil, sage, rosemary, or tarragon, or spices like cayenne or paprika, and even a little citrus zest — all of which make this snack an ideal pairing for cocktails. Try a ginger turmeric version lightly sweetened with honey if garlic isn't so much your thing, which delivers major popcorn flair and is an impressive party addition, too.
Compound butters are an excellent way to achieve flavored popcorn, too. If you make one of these tasty concoctions in advance, it's especially easy to have an exciting bowl bursting with flavor in no time flat. And again, if you opt for a vegan alternative, infused oils — either store-bought or homemade — will help you elevate your popcorn with very little extra effort.