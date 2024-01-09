It's Time To Upgrade Your Popcorn With Some Garlic Butter

Popcorn is so popular in the U.S. that eating it may as well qualify as a national pastime. The multi-billion dollar industry covers the bases from home microwaves to sports stadiums, but movie theater popcorn might be one of the greatest, most ubiquitous sources of cultural joy across the board. And while it's hard to argue with the way that smell alone is worth the ticket price of a film, though it may be hard to believe, there are actually other ways to enjoy buttered popcorn.

In fact, even movie theaters themselves have begun experimenting with different popcorn flavors these days. Your favorite multiplex may now offer multiple options for making your bucket more exciting than ever, with everything from white cheddar to sour cream and onion, or even ketchup flavorings.

The beauty of butter is that it is such an effective carrier of flavor, so once it's infused with a particular ingredient, it has the ability to really permeate and cling to every kernel. And one familiar addition can really raise the bar when it comes to your buttery bowl, and that's garlic. Yes, garlic-buttered popcorn is the upgrade that your bowl desperately needs.