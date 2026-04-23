The Best Packaged Taco Seasoning Comes From This Family-Owned Business, According To Reviews
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Whether your family enjoys a taco night only on special occasions (like Cinco de Mayo) or at least once a week, it's essential to have a crowd-pleasing seasoning. Making your own easy smoky taco seasoning recipe requires purchasing several individual seasonings, some of which you may not use beyond taco night before they go stale. Because of that, a prepared blend could be a better option, and Rock Yo' Taco is ranked the best packaged taco seasoning based on customer reviews.
Rock Yo' Taco is an organic blend of onion, paprika, garlic, New Mexico chile, cumin, ancho, oregano, coriander, and red pepper. Along with having a bold but mild flavor from these spices and herbs, the addition of cocoa powder adds depth and rich notes to your taco meat. It's produced by Flavor Seed, a family-owned company that makes more than a dozen USDA Certified Organic seasonings. And, customers taste the difference.
One reviewer on the Flavor Seed website said, "My husband and I are quite literally obsessed with this. Not just for tacos either. This is yum on chicken, quesadillas, and literally anything else you need a little flavor to. I highly recommend and will be buying this until it's discontinued." The praise isn't limited to the company's website, though. On Reddit, one commenter wrote, "Rock Yo Taco is my favorite. It's organic and made by Flavor Seed. The kids love it too." A customer on Amazon said in a review, "This is simply the best taco seasoning available on Amazon. You get a ton of it for the money, the flavor is perfect, and it smells like you're about to have some good tacos in an hour."
What makes Rock Yo' Taco different from other taco seasoning brands and where to buy
Rock Yo' Taco (and the other seasonings produced by Flavor Seed) is so highly regarded because it's completely organic and doesn't contain fillers, preservatives, or by-products. While it contains sea salt, the blend is also low-sodium. On the other hand, some popular go-to packaged taco seasoning blends — such as Taco Bell and Casa Mamita, the Aldi taco seasoning mix that's an Old El Paso copycat — contain additional ingredients that you might prefer to avoid.
Maltodextrin is used in these brands as a filler, preservative, sweetener, and thickener. Because of its high glycemic index, though, it can cause blood sugar spikes. Silicon dioxide is another common ingredient in taco seasonings, used as an anticaking agent. Although it's found naturally in plants, some people simply don't like consuming it as an additive until science can prove whether or not it's harmful. Since Rock Yo' Taco doesn't contain these additives, you don't have to worry about potential adverse effects. Plus, the use of only organic ingredients means that you're exposed to less pesticide residue, genetically engineered products, radiation, and certain soil additives since the farmers don't use these on their crops.
When you're ready to purchase your own Rock Yo' Taco blend, you can place an order through the Flavor Seed website. Just keep in mind that you'll need to pay a shipping fee unless you order a certain dollar amount of items. If you have a membership with Amazon or Walmart, you can get free shipping when you order the 5-ounce resealable pouch for $14.99.