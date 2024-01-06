Aldi's Taco Seasoning Mix Is A Total Old El Paso Copycat For Less
When it comes to your grocery budget, Aldi aims to please. The chain's ample selection of high-quality private-label items is available at a steal when compared to the big national brands. Take the store's taco seasoning mix, Casa Mamita, which many shoppers can't get enough of. You also can't beat the price of Aldi's taco seasoning packets when comparing them to something like the Old El Paso brand.
At Aldi, a one-ounce packet of seasoning is just $0.55, whereas you'd pay $1.92 for the same size of Old El Paso seasoning from Walmart — another chain also associated with affordable groceries. That means Aldi shoppers enjoy savings of $1.37 whenever they have a craving for tacos.
While there's no denying the affordability of this product, you should know that opinions about it are somewhat mixed. Some are hardly impressed, while others absolutely love it. According to one commenter on Reddit, Aldi's taco seasoning is a verified crowd-pleaser, stating, "My family actually prefers Casa Mamita original taco seasoning over any other brand."
Not all shoppers are impressed with Aldi's taco seasoning
While lots of Aldi products are bona fide winners, you can't please all of the shoppers all of the time. This is certainly true of the Casa Mamita taco seasoning, which appears to have a few detractors on social media.
On Facebook, some customers weren't shy about airing their dissatisfaction with the product. One commenter minced no words when describing the taco mix, stating, "Honestly this is the worst taco seasoning I've ever used in my life." Another person claimed the product was "not that good," while one shopper highlighted the "strange aftertaste" they detected.
The major issue with Aldi's taco seasoning seemed to be the high salt content. Fortunately, the discount chain also offers a low-salt version, which apparently contains 25% less sodium than the original. Many Aldi shoppers on Facebook advocated using the low-salt version instead for flavor enhancement as well as health benefits. And in the event you're not pleased with either variety of the Casa Mamita taco seasoning, hope is not lost.
Aldi provides customers with lots of options
While taco seasoning packets are the most convenient option for taco night, concocting your own mix is not as hard as you think. Consider that Aldi offers a wide selection of Simply Nature spices, which are as reasonably priced as they are flavorful.
Many commenters on Reddit appear to have a positive opinion of the spice selection, with one person stating, "I buy them and use them all the time, especially paprika and cumin." When making your own taco blend from the Aldi spice aisle, oregano, chili powder, paprika, ground cumin, and garlic powder are all great at enlivening the flavor of tacos.
In the event you purchase the premade taco seasoning and find that it's not to your liking, Aldi has you covered. When it comes to the store's private label products, customers can take advantage of a Twice as Nice Guarantee. Simply take the product back to the Aldi location where you purchased it to get your money back. Aldi will also replace the offending product free of charge. And keep in mind that Aldi often tweaks its products, which means that the chain's taco seasoning might be improved in the future.