Aldi's Taco Seasoning Mix Is A Total Old El Paso Copycat For Less

When it comes to your grocery budget, Aldi aims to please. The chain's ample selection of high-quality private-label items is available at a steal when compared to the big national brands. Take the store's taco seasoning mix, Casa Mamita, which many shoppers can't get enough of. You also can't beat the price of Aldi's taco seasoning packets when comparing them to something like the Old El Paso brand.

At Aldi, a one-ounce packet of seasoning is just $0.55, whereas you'd pay $1.92 for the same size of Old El Paso seasoning from Walmart — another chain also associated with affordable groceries. That means Aldi shoppers enjoy savings of $1.37 whenever they have a craving for tacos.

While there's no denying the affordability of this product, you should know that opinions about it are somewhat mixed. Some are hardly impressed, while others absolutely love it. According to one commenter on Reddit, Aldi's taco seasoning is a verified crowd-pleaser, stating, "My family actually prefers Casa Mamita original taco seasoning over any other brand."