How Ree Drummond Makes Her Chocolate Sheet Cake So Rich

When you are making a dessert for your office potluck or a kid's school bake sale, a chocolate sheet cake is a showstopper. Young and old will lick their plates clean in under 60 seconds flat. But if you want an even richer bite, you should grab a page out of Ree Drummond's book for making Texas sheet cake. The Pioneer Woman unlocks the flavor of a key ingredient by blooming it.

Drummond mixes hot water into the cake batter. While some might think this is overkill, this simple step releases a bold and rich chocolate flavor from the cocoa powder. This method is similar to brewing a cup of coffee or steeping a cup of tea. The hot water brings out all those layers that make your taste buds want more. This is because cocoa contains compounds that need a little heat to release that intense deliciousness.

If you are worried about the hot liquid prematurely cooking your other ingredients, that's a fair flag. For this reason, you may want to mix other ingredients (like flour and sugar) in a separate bowl and then add the mixture to your batter. This will give it enough time to cool slightly before adding it to the rest.