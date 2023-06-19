Ree Drummond Uses Double Butter In Sheet Cake Because Of A Mistake

Those who enjoy family-friendly Southern recipes are likely fans of Ree Drummond and her popular Food Network show, "The Pioneer Woman." Known for her decadent and country-infused recipes like homemade macaroni and cheese, meatballs drenched in homestyle barbecue sauce, and chocolate chip caramel ice cream sundaes to satisfy your sweet tooth, the famous Oklahoma-born chef has made a proper name for herself. Along with other traditional Southern-style dishes, Drummond also makes her own version of a classic Texas sheet cake. Believe it or not, her classic recipe initially turned out extra moist and flavorful by mistake.

Who claims to be a proper Southerner yet doesn't have a trusted sheet cake recipe? Surely, most country-raised chefs have the directions for a generational sheet cake recipe tucked neatly away in their back pockets. Evidently, Drummond first made Texas sheet cake upon receiving a recipe from her husband Ladd's mother. Apparently, Drummond misread the recipe and doubled the amount of butter suggested.

The end result must have been a definite hit since she now exclusively makes her signature Texas sheet cake with a considerable portion of butter in the mix. Before further discussing Drummond's appreciation for butter in her favorite recipes, let's get into the ins and outs of Texas sheet cake and discuss how one small mismeasurement made Drummond's version of the iconic sheet cake a highly favored dessert.