Aretha Franklin's Backstage Rider Was Simple Yet Elevated
Widely considered the greatest singer of all time, Aretha Franklin came from modest roots as the second-youngest of five children born to a reverend father and gospel singer mother. Although her mother passed away when she was young, Franklin's exquisite vocal talent soon emerged, and she began her journey into legend. But when the Queen of Soul was on tour, her backstage rider was more commoner than royalty.
Franklin's rider required a non-specific array of canapés and other hors d'oeuvres both hot and cold, along with an assortment of fresh fruit. It's unknown which dishes and fruits she preferred specifically, though she was a known fan of soul food like fried chicken, chitlins, cornbread, and peach cobbler — dishes any creative chef could easily turn into small bites.
Her rider didn't just have food requests, though. Franklin also expected her dressing room to have plenty of hot water, plus tea, lemon, honey, and assorted soft drinks, including ginger ale. Though the rider doesn't specify a brand, she may have preferred Vernors, a Detroit ginger ale which she used in her glazed ham recipe. But how much of her requested food and drink was actually good for her iconic voice?
Soda isn't the best choice before a vocal performance
Ginger is known for its anti-inflammatory properties and ability to calm the stomach, making it beneficial for vocalists like Aretha Franklin. And many ginger ale brands once contained ginger in their original recipes, including Vernors. But the sad truth is that most modern ginger ales don't actually contain any ginger. In the case of Franklin's potential favorite, fans remember the taste of Vernors changing shortly after Pepsi bought the brand in 1985, likely due in part to the removal of ginger.
Real ginger or not, any carbonated beverage can be bad for a singer's voice. The bubbles themselves can irritate the throat and cause gassiness that might belch its way out at the worst possible moment, to say nothing of sugar spikes and crashes associated with some sodas.
Franklin took her voice seriously, and there's little doubt that she was aware of these drawbacks. It's possible that her carbonated drinks were strictly an after-show treat — or she knew her vocals were powerful enough to soar right through a soda or two.
R-E-S-P-E-C-T, good hydration is the key
The simple contents of Aretha Franklin's backstage rider highlight her easy yet elevated vocal maintenance. Hot water, tea, lemon, and honey were likely first for a reason. Hot water or decaffeinated tea with honey and lemon is a classic beverage choice for singers who want to soothe their throat, break up mucus, or relieve vocal strain either before or after a show. And if that failed, she also requested bottles of Evian for classic, straight-up hydration.
Though they appeared near the end of Franklin's rider, assorted fresh fruits were also key. She didn't specify which fruits, but some are seriously hydrating. Oranges and other forms of citrus are some of the healthiest ways to stay hydrated; in fact, their high water content is one of the reasons they're so commonly juiced. And since this fruit can be up to 92% H₂O, watermelon is nearly as hydrating as a glass of water.
Between her glamor, unyielding stage presence, and commanding vocal abilities, Franklin was the consummate diva, even if her backstage rider largely betrayed simpler tastes focused on the pleasures of favorite foods and proper hydration for her voice. But there was one flashy detail more in line with a diva's reputation: All flatware, serving utensils, and tea accessories had to be made of silver.