Aretha Franklin's Backstage Rider Was Simple Yet Elevated

Widely considered the greatest singer of all time, Aretha Franklin came from modest roots as the second-youngest of five children born to a reverend father and gospel singer mother. Although her mother passed away when she was young, Franklin's exquisite vocal talent soon emerged, and she began her journey into legend. But when the Queen of Soul was on tour, her backstage rider was more commoner than royalty.

Franklin's rider required a non-specific array of canapés and other hors d'oeuvres both hot and cold, along with an assortment of fresh fruit. It's unknown which dishes and fruits she preferred specifically, though she was a known fan of soul food like fried chicken, chitlins, cornbread, and peach cobbler — dishes any creative chef could easily turn into small bites.

Her rider didn't just have food requests, though. Franklin also expected her dressing room to have plenty of hot water, plus tea, lemon, honey, and assorted soft drinks, including ginger ale. Though the rider doesn't specify a brand, she may have preferred Vernors, a Detroit ginger ale which she used in her glazed ham recipe. But how much of her requested food and drink was actually good for her iconic voice?