The Highest-Quality Fast Food Chain Is This Southern Gem, According To Report

Fast food was born in the United States, and there's no doubt that Americans still love it. With dozens of chains available regionally or nationwide, consumers are often spoiled for choice, leading to strong opinions about which restaurants are the best and why. And one explosively popular southern chicken chain seems to be most people's favorite.

YouGov compiled a report on the top national fast food brands (as well as casual and specialty dining), based on its QSR CategoryView data covering survey responses from over 40,000 domestic consumers, accounting for regularity of visits, gender, and age. When it came to the overall quality of the food, Chick-fil-A reigned supreme in the fast food category.

The reasons consumers love Chick-fil-A are probably what you're familiar with. According to the report, it excels in customer service and hospitality, two business fundamentals that too often fall to the wayside in the hectic and impersonal fast food industry. It doesn't hurt that people also really like the chicken, enough for Chick-fil-A to also be America's favorite chicken chain. But not all Americans feel the same way.