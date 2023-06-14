That Time Cracker Barrel Was Caught Discriminating Against Its LGBTQ+ Workers

The policy was enacted at the beginning of 1991 and rescinded within fewer than eight weeks by then-chairman Dan Evins, but not before at least nine people were fired under the policy. The memorandum on the policy claimed that Cracker Barrel was founded on "a concept of traditional American values."

It went on to say that continued employment of folks "whose sexual preference fails to demonstrate normal heterosexual values" appeared inconsistent with those values and its customers' perceived values.

It wasn't until June 15, 2020, that the Supreme Court ruled that sexual orientation was protected from discrimination in the workplace by Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Previously, the act's language — protecting against unlawful discrimination based on sex — had been interpreted as biological sex but had no established protection for LGBTQ+ folks. This made it hard for the nine employees dismissed from Cracker Barrel — along with Queer Nation, the National Gay and Lesbian Task Force, and civil liberties lawyers — to build a discrimination case against Cracker Barrel.

The policy was retracted in February of 1991 after multiple talks with the National Gay and Lesbian Task Force, with a company statement reading that it "may have been a well-intentioned overreaction to the perceived values" and comfort levels of its customers. The New York Times reported that in interviews with Cracker Barrel patrons in the small Georgia town where much of this occurred, only one of 20 voiced discomforts.