The Best Place To Keep Measuring Cups Isn't Your Kitchen Drawer

Does your utensil drawer look like an absolute disaster? Welcome to the club! Most of us have a drawer that hides an array of culinary paraphernalia, like offset spatulas and rolling pins, to food clips and spare batteries for the digital weighing scale. The only problem is that a messy kitchen makes for a chaotic cook. But before organizing that kitchen drawer with cheap finds from Dollar Tree, consider removing any bulky bits that are taking up too much space and finding a better home for them elsewhere. One such item is your set of measuring cups. Instead of storing them in a drawer, hang them on a railing fitted to your kitchen wall.

While measuring cups are designed to nest inside each other, they can still take up prime real estate in a kitchen drawer because of their design and protruding handles. In the majority of cases, these cups have a hole at the end of each handle and a ring or connector that keeps them together, making them well-suited for hanging. In addition to freeing up drawer space, repositioning your measuring cups in a more visible spot makes it much easier to grab them in the mornings when you want to whip up a quick batch of pancakes. Indeed, keeping your cook's tools in your line of sight means you might use them more often to make a mid-week banana bread or feed your sourdough starter when passing through.