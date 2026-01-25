The Vintage Wall Decor You Need To Declutter Your Kitchen Countertops
The sight of a kitchen counter laden with utensils, appliances, and various odds and ends is enough to deter anyone from cooking. Luckily, you can declutter your worktops and feed your appetite for interior design by investing in a retro accordion rack. Traditionally used to hang coats and hats, accordion racks are one of the vintage kitchen decor trends that are making a comeback (along with patterned wallpaper and colorful appliances) because of their practical design and aesthetic.
Aside from lending your kitchen a lived-in vibe, accordion racks will fit on almost any wall space because they can be extended or compressed to fit. Unlike other wall storage ideas, such as railings, shelving, or peg boards, that require a specific amount of space, accordion racks can be contracted snugly for smaller areas or opened at full capacity for bigger zones. Plus, they can be cheaper to purchase at thrift stores and make awesome use of the redundant vertical space on an empty wall in a dining area, breakfast nook, or pantry.
Hanging your skillets and saucepans on a pot rack is a great space saver if you have high ceilings (it also happens to be one of the best Martha Stewart tips to declutter your kitchen). However, it can make a smaller kitchen feel more claustrophobic. Using an accordion rack is a better idea for compact kitchens that have a petite footprint, and you can hang anything on there from utensils and measuring cups to zesters and aprons.
Accordion racks are characterful and distinctive
Simple open shelves can provide an attractive extra storage space to declutter a messy countertop, but they can be devoid of warmth and character. The awesome thing about vintage accordion racks is that they lend a little history and charm to a kitchen without overwhelming the space, depending on how you style them. For instance, you could combine a couple of racks in different materials to keep things simple or install them vertically versus horizontally to create a pretty focal point if your kitchen is missing a centerpiece. You can also change the position of each item you hang on there to match the mood of the season (for example, festive items in the holiday months) or remove them and put them away when not in use. Old school accordion racks might not be to everyone's taste, but when combined with the features of a modern kitchen, such as sleek cabinetry or glazed tiling, they can truly make a space look unique and interesting to the eye.
Other vintage decor trends that some younger generations might not fly with include linoleum flooring, Formica countertops, and dumbwaiters. Practical and hardwearing, these design items aren't as popular as they once were, but served a convenient purpose because they were easy to keep clean and looked neat and tidy.