The Vintage Wall Decor You Need To Declutter Your Kitchen Countertops

The sight of a kitchen counter laden with utensils, appliances, and various odds and ends is enough to deter anyone from cooking. Luckily, you can declutter your worktops and feed your appetite for interior design by investing in a retro accordion rack. Traditionally used to hang coats and hats, accordion racks are one of the vintage kitchen decor trends that are making a comeback (along with patterned wallpaper and colorful appliances) because of their practical design and aesthetic.

Aside from lending your kitchen a lived-in vibe, accordion racks will fit on almost any wall space because they can be extended or compressed to fit. Unlike other wall storage ideas, such as railings, shelving, or peg boards, that require a specific amount of space, accordion racks can be contracted snugly for smaller areas or opened at full capacity for bigger zones. Plus, they can be cheaper to purchase at thrift stores and make awesome use of the redundant vertical space on an empty wall in a dining area, breakfast nook, or pantry.

Hanging your skillets and saucepans on a pot rack is a great space saver if you have high ceilings (it also happens to be one of the best Martha Stewart tips to declutter your kitchen). However, it can make a smaller kitchen feel more claustrophobic. Using an accordion rack is a better idea for compact kitchens that have a petite footprint, and you can hang anything on there from utensils and measuring cups to zesters and aprons.